Brian May details ‘horrific’ Covid-19 battle as he begs fans to get vaccinated

In a series of Instagram posts and videos, the 74-year-old has documented how he has been affected by the coronavirus in recent days.
Speaking to Instagram over the weekend, May said he and his wife, Anita Dobson, recently made the decision to go to a birthday lunch with friends.
He told his subscribers that lunch seemed like a “safe situation” because he had taken a lateral flow test that morning and he and Dobson were both vaccinated. But he added that as the Omicron variant quickly spread across the UK, the couple were taking a “risk” by attending a party.
The Queen guitarist then sent a message directly to the “few of you who haven’t had this” – in reference to contracting the virus – about how he’s felt for him since being tested. positive. He described some of the days as “horrible” and said it was like having “the worst flu you can imagine”.
May said he almost used Instagram when he was feeling the worst to show his followers how “pathetic” he looks and feels, but worries it “scares people”. He told fans that for a while he “couldn’t get out of bed” and was “filled with” flu symptoms.
Towards the end of the video, May turned her attention directly to the unvaccinated and said, “There are so many people in hospitals right now who haven’t been bitten and are on the line of life. And the dead.” He added that he didn’t think he would have recovered as well as he did without having three jabs.
“I beg and implore you to go get stung,” the musician told fans.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the UK was experiencing “sharply increasing cases of Omicron across the country”, with “hospitalizations on the rise in London”.
The UK on Monday reported its second highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, at 91,743.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/21/entertainment/brian-may-covid-intl-scli/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos