Brian May details ‘horrific’ Covid-19 battle as he begs fans to get vaccinated

In a series of Instagram posts and videos, the 74-year-old has documented how he has been affected by the coronavirus in recent days.

Speaking to Instagram over the weekend, May said he and his wife, Anita Dobson, recently made the decision to go to a birthday lunch with friends.

He told his subscribers that lunch seemed like a “safe situation” because he had taken a lateral flow test that morning and he and Dobson were both vaccinated. But he added that as the Omicron variant quickly spread across the UK, the couple were taking a “risk” by attending a party.

The Queen guitarist then sent a message directly to the “few of you who haven’t had this” – in reference to contracting the virus – about how he’s felt for him since being tested. positive. He described some of the days as “horrible” and said it was like having “the worst flu you can imagine”.