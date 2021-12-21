Shah Rukh Khan defines Aryan Khan’s future plan [Exclusive]

King Khan of Bollywood, who has amassed fans with his charm, wit, and phenomenal performances in movies over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has recently gone through some rough times. His son Aryan Khan was caught by NCB detectives during a drug seizure while on a cruise to Mumbai in Goa in early October 2021. The child star was accused of buying and using drugs , but later in the investigation nothing was proven. Child star Aryan had to be away from his family for around 28 days before being granted bail, after the applications were repeatedly rejected. He was finally released on bail on October 28. And now, slowly, Aryan is coming back to normal. He was also pardoned for his weekly presence at the PNE office. So what’s next for Aryan Khan? BollywoodLife is here to say exactly what Aryan’s next schedule will be. Also Read – BTS V & Jungkook Beat Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan & Others To Top World’s Most Wanted Asians List In 2021; BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie in Top 15 [PICS]

BollywoodLife exclusively learned that Aryan was planning to step aboard and attend masterclasses from some of the top filmmakers before making his Bollywood debut. However, that will not happen now, as Aryan had submitted his passport as one of the conditions of his bail. But that won’t stop Aryan from learning the ropes of cinema. So now Aryan Khan will be in the city. He will learn the in-depth know-how of cinema in the country. And to better understand BTS, he will be working with one of the most important production houses in the country. Also Read – Khushi Kapoor Shares A Mirror Selfie In A Brown Minidress; Suhana Khan’s reaction is all love

We all know Shah Rukh Khan is very close to both Aditya Chopra’s YRF and Karan Johar’s Dharma, so there is a chance that Aryan will join one of the production houses and work on their upcoming projects. . Also, he’s been spotted visiting YRF studios quite often lately. There was also the buzz that Aryan is working on an aspect of his father Pathan’s highly anticipated film. Another aspect is that Karan Johar has returned as a director. He has several films he’s working on, whether it’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani or Takht. Chances are, Aryan will assist him in making one of these movies. Also Read – From Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Ranbir Kapoor: 5 Celebrities Who Had A Romance With Actors Nearly Half Their Age

Shah Rukh Khan is a very protective parent and he wants Aryan to be there, he also wants him to use this time efficiently and therefore, he has understood everything for his son. Just a few days ago, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan both returned to work after the drug affair and maybe it will soon be a scramble moment for Aryan as well.

