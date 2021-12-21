Private equity will be a powerful Hollywood antihero





NEW YORK, Dec. 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Buyout barons also want to become content kings. Blackstones (BX.N) acquisition of two film production companies in 2021 has positioned the private equity firm as a potential supplier to broadcasters and streaming platforms desperate for programming. While this is a new direction for the buyout industry, it could be a smart move, provided the new Hollywood stars don’t disrupt the old guard too much. Steve Schwarzman’s financial empire bought out Reese Witherspoons’ Hello Sunshine company and children’s television maker Moonbug Entertainment for a combined amount of around $ 4 billion in 2021 Read more. It is a departure from the real estate, industrial and infrastructure investments for which private equity is best known. Schwarzman’s $ 160 billion firm has moved away from companies with high asset potential and turned to more speculative growth companies, from Ancestry.com to the dating app Bumble (BMBL. O). Blackstone enters a battlefield. Netflix (NFLX.O), Amazon.com, WarnerMedias HBO Max, Apple (AAPL.O), and Peacock Comcasts also create content. Walt Disney (DIS.N) alone plans to spend $ 33 billion in 2022 on movies, TV shows and sports rights, a 32% increase year over year. But a newcomer to private equity would have an advantage: Rivals all have their own broadcast channels and streaming services to find out more, while a stand-alone content producer could sell each show to the highest bidder, becoming what some industry executives compare it to a Marchand arm. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register While private equity firms are inexperienced in Tinseltown, they have many of the right qualities. Blackstone, KKR (KKR.N) and their peers are experts at managing talent and crafting generous, performance-linked compensation packages to keep their managers motivated. Blackstone has recruited former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs to run his entertainment business. Witherspoon was paid partly in unlisted equity in the new media division; Netflix tends to pay for its talent in cash. Blackstone’s ability to generate big profits also depends on how it cashes in the future, as exiting at a high valuation is an integral part of the private equity model. One option is to go public, as Bumble did in 2021. A future sale to a well-established media giant is more likely. So while Blackstone may help raise the price of creative talent, it will also want its clients to stay healthy and wealthy enough to fund a profitable outcome. To follow @jennifersaba on Twitter (This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2022. To see more of our predictions, clickhere.) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Editing by John Foley and Karen Kwok Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial calendar information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big companies and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

