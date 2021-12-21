bothan spies did not die to bring the rebels’ plans to the Death Star. At least not at first.

Thanks to the fact that there are two Death Stars in the classic Star Wars trilogy, it turns out that there are, in fact, of them spy missions to get secret information about the death stars. The first was made into a 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, while the second is a throwaway dialogue line on Bothan Spies from Return of the Jedi explained later in the 1996 non-canon comic Shadows of the Empire # 4.

For as long as most fans can remember, the Star Wars franchise has been obsessed with various stories, turning simple lines of dialogue from the original trilogy into spinoff books and movies. This isn’t a feature unique to Star Wars, but as December 2021 marks the fifth anniversary of the release of Thief one, the nostalgia for this previous film is strong.

But is Rogue One really a good Star Wars movie? A closer look reveals many of the film’s flaws and how it put the franchise on a dangerous course from which Lucasfilm never quite recovered.

Thief one nostalgia relies heavily on timing

In retrospect, Thief one came out at the right time. In one recent interview, Industrial Light & Magic artist John Knoll (the guy who basically invented Thief one) points out that Solo was originally supposed to be the first so-called standalone Star Wars movie before Thief one has been moved to its place.

It probably helped Thief one. In 2016, mainstream worship for Star Wars was in full swing, and although there were grunts about the force awakens, this film was almost universally appreciated at the time. It was before the division left Last Jedi and long before the shrug of Solo or the full palm of The Rise of Skywalker. 2016 was arguably the last safe time to release a Star Wars movie before culture wars and fatigue took over fandom.

The reason Thief one didn’t receive too much fan service reviews up front, that’s only because of the year it was released. Star Wars nostalgia is precarious by definition, and it’s probably not a good thing that Lucasfilm is still relying on it to sell movie tickets. Fan-service is like nuclear power. Sure, it works, but meltdowns are bad enough.

Thief one kicked New hope nostalgia in the overdrive

Red chief, of New hope, came back for the first time in Thief one. Lucasfilm

Prior to 2015, the fuel for Star Wars nostalgia was the scarcity of Star Wars movies. In 2018, the sentiment reversed: there was too much nostalgia.

As Graeme Mcmillan recently wrote, Thief one was the canary in the coal mine for various behind-the-scenes Lucasfilm dustings. This also extends to serving the fans. Rogue The mind-boggling final sequence in which Darth Vader goes on a rampage with his lightsaber was a cover, which wasn’t even in the original script. But he ended up stealing all the limelight.

Imagine another version of Thief one which came out in 2018 without the Darth Vader ending. The worship fades almost instantly, and all that’s left is a film that blatantly contradicts the canon in a borderline incomprehensible way. When you consider the facts, it’s odd that this movie is generally praised by Star Wars fans. People who love the movie would say it’s because of the characters who Thief one is good, which is quite true, but only up to a point.

Rogue new characters barely save him

Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Rogue One. Lucasfilm

Imagine there is no Diego Luna. The reason there’s an upcoming Cassian Andor Disney + show exploring Lunas’ character backstory is simply that the actor put more into his character than what was on the page.

This is the story of great science fiction and Star Wars in general: either you get lucky with an actor or you don’t. Hayden Christensen did nothing wrong in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, but if you squint your eyes and imagine that someone other than Ewan McGregor played Obi-Wan, the reputation of the prequels becomes even more controversial.

With Star Wars projects, you have your McGregors and your Christensens. McGregor goes way above and beyond what everyone expects in terms of awesomeness. Christensen understands the mission but doesn’t necessarily generate adoration and fan hysteria.

It’s here that Thief one is so weird. The actors themselves are all talented, but that’s a mixed bag in terms of how much you buy it. Ben mendelsohn possesses the movie, while Mads Mikkelsen feels oddly out of place. Donnie Yen should have had his own Star Wars movie, while Forest Whittakers Saw Gerrrea felt superfluous.

In the meantime, no one can really agree on Felicity Jones Jyn Erso. Again, Jones does nothing wrong, but she doesn’t light up the screen like Daisy Ridley did a year earlier in the force awakens. Jyns’ story seems contained in the movie, while Cassians seems bigger. In short, Thief one shows us all of Jyn’s life, from her childhood to her untimely death, which means that ironically, she was less curious about him after the movie ended.

The fact that all the characters die in the end was hailed as being bold and new at the time. However, the way the movie ends isn’t actually with their deaths.

Rogue the end is bad

In Thief one, Darth Vader literally stole the show. Lucasfilm

Killing every character in the movie is good. For Star Wars, it’s an edgy decision. But it’s not like this shocking. Because Thief one is a backstory, we kind of know these people aren’t doing well or Luke would have met them in New hope. The real problem with Thief one this is what happens after the death of our heroes.

The final scenes of Thief one betraying his own spiritual premise by stepping away from all new characters. A really powerful version of this movie would have ended with the deaths of Cassian and Jyn, but Star Wars conventions just don’t allow that sort of thing. Fan service is stronger than any force in the galaxy.

The final plans were left with Darth Vader and a CGI Princess Leia, undermining the film’s uniqueness with fan service and a dot-com that masquerades as nostalgia. Darth Vader appearing at the end of Thief one is more explainable than Darth Mauls’ strange cameo in Solo, but it’s all the same: Star Wars admits he’s reluctant to commit to new stories and new characters for the long haul.

The end of Thief one also decreases the onset of New hope in an obvious way. Leia is no longer the daring hero who led the mission to steal the blueprints. It’s just a random person hiding in a spaceship that was hiding inside another spaceship, waiting to receive a disc from a guy who ran down a hallway. Instead of imagining a gripping story involving Leia, Thief one deprives us of these invisible heroic acts and replaces them with worldliness.

This is the real problem with Thief one, in an attempt to make a cool movie out of a backstory, the adventure has been made more explainable. Thief one told us everything: why the Death Star was vulnerable, how the rebels got the plans, why the Empire was so unstable from within. A good magician is not supposed to tell you how the trick was done.

Five years later Thief one, the future of Star Wars films is more uncertain than ever. But if Lucasfilm continues to build on the nostalgia for exhibition-heavy storytelling, the franchise is in serious danger of explaining all of its tricks and killing the magic in the process.