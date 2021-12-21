Not Just Priyanka Another Bollywood Actor Is Also A Part Of “The Matrix Resurrections” | Newsondot





18 years after the franchise’s third and so-called final film, The Matrix is ​​back with its fourth installment titled The Matrix Resurrections. In addition to marking the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, respectively, the much-loved franchise also features Priyanka Chopra as a central role of Sati, the same child we saw in The Matrix Revolutions.

Warner Bros Pictures Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra isn’t the only Bollywood actor to feature in The Matrix Resurrections. The film also stars Purab Kohli, who is popular for appearing in films like Rock On !! and was recently seen in the lead role of Abhishek Bachchan, Bob Biswas. Ahead of the films ‘release on December 22, the first look at Purab Kohlis’ character has been released. Take a look below:

Warner Bros Pictures Sharing details of his role in the film, Purab told Mid-day that he played an overzealous game developer who worked with Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, played by Keanu Reeves. Speaking of his love for the Matrix franchise and landing a role in it, Purab said: It hasn’t sunk yet. When I watched the Matrix [1999] in the cinemas, I said to myself, what was this movie! I was just starting out as a TV actor back then. So being part [of the franchise] was something I had never imagined in my wildest dreams.

Netflix He then explained that this would be his second collaboration with director Lana Wachowski, with whom he had previously worked on the Sense8 TV series. Speaking of which he said, While filming [of Sense8], there have been many conversations about what could happen [in The Matrix universe]. Next thing I know is that she wants to put me somewhere in the franchise. I loved working with Lana. When asked if he shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra in the film, Kohli replied in the negative and added: They toured with her in America; my shooting took place in Europe.

Warner Bros Pictures The Matrix Resurrections also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinket Smith, and Lambert Wilson. In addition to hitting theaters around the world, the film will also premiere on the OTT HBO Max platform in the US on December 22.

