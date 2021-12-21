17 of the worst Bollywood celebrity claims made and we’re not surprised

We have met some Bollywood celebrities who have infuriated viewers with their silly and misinformed remarks over the years. While some of them, like Alia Bhatt announcing Prithviraj Chauhan as Indian Prime Minister, became role models for memes, others, like Salman Khan’s “I felt like a raped woman”, did not get us well. enjoyed.

But have you ever wondered how Bollywood celebrities manage to say certain things in public? Perhaps this is because they believe that whatever they do, their supporters will always support them.

This is not always the case, as we call them now. Because all supporters and spectators are not unaware of the notion of letting go.

Here are some of the worst things celebrities have said that make us squirm, ranging from the occasional sexist remarks to downright silly statements:

1. When Sonam Kapoor said this on Karan Johar’s show, she assumed she would get away with it.

“If you are not good looking, you are considered a good actor.”

2. We wish Rimi Sen chose to skip this interview when she said this about her Golmaal manager Rohit Shetty

“Rohit Shetty is amazing as a director. He can make even a black African look pretty.

3. When Govinda made a verbally harassing statement regarding his co-stars

“I flirt with my heroines so that they are comfortable doing intimate scenes.”

4. When Sanjay Dutt proved that even Bollywood believed in teaching women to live their lives

“None of my sisters are in the movies, and neither will my nieces. This is how my father raised the daughters of the family, and I’m just continuing his thoughts.”

5. When Mira Rajput shamed women and puppies in the same statement, it was shocking

“I love being at home, I love being the mother of my child, I wouldn’t want to spend an hour a day with my child and rush to work, why did I have it? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother.

6. When Parineeti was terrified of the word feminist

“I am very often confused about being a feminist but I am not. I really am not. Coming to Bollywood I think it definitely made me stronger and more responsible. “

7. When Sonam sought to put an end to the nepotist comments, she just added fuel to the fire.

“Yes I am my father’s daughter, and yes I am here thanks to him and yes I am privileged. It is not an insult. My dad worked really hard to give me all of this. And this is my Karma where I was born and to whom I was born. I am proud.”

8. Why didn’t SRK want to appear “pro-feminist”?

“I don’t want to sound pro-feminist and say these girls made a great movie, but they really did. I’ve always said that I like to make films with women.

9. When Sara Ali Khan broached the subject of colorism for all the wrong reasons

“If you want to be tan, just put on some bronzer, and if you want to be fair, put on powder.”

10. When Vijay Devakonda said dictatorship was the best

“I don’t even think everyone should be allowed to vote because they don’t know who they’re voting for and why they’re voting. I would like to be a dictator, if at all. I think that’s the way to go, I think dictatorship somewhere is the right way, but you have to have a good guy.

11. We saw it coming when Kangana made that completely callous mental health statement on Twitter.

“Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug addiction. “

12. No one liked it when Alia Bhatt tweeted this during Salman’s court appearance

“It hurts when your people are punished, even if they’re wrong. We love you and are by your side.

13. Rani Mukerji made a mute statement regarding sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement

“It’s important that women believe in themselves and say that if they don’t want this to happen, it won’t.”

14. When Kareena Kapoor Khan misunderstood the notion of feminism

“I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist, I would say I’m a woman and most of all, I’m a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that’s how I am.

15. Salman Khan has once again confirmed that things can always be worse when he says something

“I feel like a raped woman at the end of the day on set.”

16. When Katrina Kaif tried to pass for a true feminist but ended up shunning the phrase

“People say I’m not open, but does being open only mean your relationships? I don’t think I’m a feminist, but I don’t think an actress should be forced to talk about the men in her life when she has so much more to do and what she’s accomplished. We have to respect that. “

17. When Karan Johar felt compelled to kill a character because she refused a man

“The last track met with a lot of polarized responses and rightly so, but I was like she (Anushka Sharma’s character in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) didn’t like it, she has to die. I wrote this character. He loved her so madly. She could have loved him back, why couldn’t she? So she got cancer and she died.

Palm of the face!