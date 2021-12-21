The sequel to HBO Max takes up the red pill.

As the millennium turned, The matrix arrived in theaters as a fast, or maybe super slow, bullet, filmed with the era’s new extreme slow-motion special effect that would become known as bullet time. Digital technology played a much smaller role in the lives of most people in 1999. The Internet was still new, used by most people primarily for sending and receiving e-mail. Smartphones were nonexistent, music was still mostly listened to on CDs, and Netflix was a two-year-old business primarily in the business of sending DVD movies to people’s homes. The idea that all of humanity was trapped in a simulation, our physical bodies parked in life-sustaining pods as our daily lives unfolded in a virtual space ruled by distant evil lords, still sounded like a metaphor for cool sci-fi, not a mundane description of everyday reality. I remember getting out of The matrix with two friends and talking to each other in excitement on the multiplex escalator, our synapses ignite on a big budget Hollywood action flick that looked and felt so different, so 21st century.

The second two Matrix movies, The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix revolutions (both released in 2003 after a back to back, the Lord of the Rings-style megashoot), went to a very different place, but just as if not more original. Where the first film was a compact, fast-paced action thriller, the sequels reveled in exploring the inner workings of the universe the first film had built: a place divided between underground rebels dressed in grungy unraveled knits. and their super-stylish, hyper-skilled counterparts in the all-digital world. Along with the technological dystopia, the first Matrix imagine, the second two try to imagine something more unusual in contemporary science fiction: youtopia. The city-state of Sion, where the rebels have taken up residence, seems to have based its culture on the sacred act of crushing handsome fellow citizens in giant raves. We don’t learn much about the rebel system of government or the daily way of life, but two things the people of Zion seem to fiercely believe in are freedom and fun. Seen with hindsight, the Matrix the sequels are among the first mainstream films to feature such a radical take on queer culture, even though they don’t have any character explicitly coded as gay. Now that in the 18 years since the release of the last Matrix film, the writer-directors turned out to be trans women, this radicalism takes on another dimension in the fourth chapter of the franchise, Matrix resurrections, performed for the first time by only one of the Wachowski sisters, Lana.

In the opening scenes of the new films, Keanu Reeves Neo, still under his pre-redpill name of Thomas Anderson, is seen dragging himself to his desk working on the latest in his video game series, called Binary. Visibly depressed, Thomas is a legendary game designer, best known for his first entry into the franchise a long time ago. But the real-life memories that inspired this game, Thomas seem to have compartmentalized into delusions, symptoms of his own mental illness; when he sees Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a cafe, now as a suburban mother named Tiffany with three children, he looks at her wistfully but is unable to admit why. To tolerate his lonely life in what he thinks is the world of work but we, the public, know to be the Matrix, Thomas takes a daily blue pill, prescribed for him as a psychiatric medication by a shrink (Neil Patrick Harris) who is obviously jumping, way too malicious to be Doogie Howser, MD

After a welcome comedy opposing the past of our hero who saves the world to his grumpy present (the first Matrix movie was very funny, while everyone since then has been less so), his world is rocked by the arrival of his former mentor Morpheus, now played not by a black-clad Laurence Fishburne but by a Yahya Abdul in garish costume -Mateen II. The change in casting is explained by a little exposure thrown which will become important in the plot of the film. Since we visited this universe, digital technology has acquired a sensitivity, not in a creepy gaze, machines are coming !, but as a positive evolution of consciousness. This new Morpheus is, if I understood correctly, a sort of real-world 3D version of the character of Morpheus that Thomas created in his game. When he walks through the Matrix portal to the real world of Zion, he is rendered. like a beam of shimmering and shifting pixels in the shape of Yahya Abdul Mateen. Likewise, the insect-like flying machines from the previous films, while still present (and still as annoying as an antagonist), now exist with sentient machines of a more lovable type, pets hovering around. space that understand human language.

As has been the case for all Matrix movies so far, it’s when the characters descend into this post-human underworld that the storytelling becomes slower and myth-making more dense. The deep mythology created during three Matrix the films are released in exhibition dumps that would be difficult for a non-superfan to understand. I stopped trying to figure out exactly what each of the Rebels’ separate missions in and out of the Matrix was supposed to accomplish, or for that matter why Jada Pinkett’s rebel leader Smiths Niobe, who appeared to be somewhere in his thirties. the last time we saw her, is now a frail octogenous makeup-looking old age, while Neo and Trinity appear to have barely aged. (Maybe this pink goo does wonders for your skin?) More than any of its predecessors, this Matrix works on the spark generated between Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Literally, as a speech in that movie explains, it is the love between these two that fuels the workings of the non-Matrix world. When Neo and Trinity reunite after many years of isolation in pods, even a casual fan can find themselves whispering a tearful whoa. And when the super-couple swoop into action against a horde of black-clad Matrix agents in an action sequence set in San Francisco, the bullet time special effects, familiar as they are now from a generation superhero impersonators, always look cool as hell.

At 148 minutes of operating time,MatrixResurrections(simultaneous premiere Wednesday in theaters and on HBO Max) may not be the most popular franchise sequel to release this season. Wachowski, co-writing the screenplay with novelists Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, delves into the lore of a very specific sci-fi universe that many audiences may barely remember nearly two decades ago. . But one thing this fourth chapter cannot be accused of is not keeping up with its time. As online virtual life took precedence over everyday existence, the man-machine struggle that characterized so much science fiction until the turn of the 21st centurystcentury has mutated into something more difficult to schematize: we are our machines, or they are living extensions of us, in a way that requires rethinking what stepping out of the Matrix might mean.

MatrixResurrectionsis a film that looks at the collapse of binaries: those between man and machine, between digital and real life, between past and present, and of course, between genres. Of the rebel leaders who run the show in Zion and its new sister city, Io, all are people of color, all but one are women, and an attractive new character, Bugs (Jessica Henwick) is the most explicitly queer character. of the franchise to Date. One line the script goes out of its way to remember, however, is the distinction between what it means to take the red pill in theMatrixuniverse (liberation, total engagement in the social and political world, awakening) and what the expression came to mean after its co-option by right-wing trolls (imparting critical thinking skills to the lies conveyed by social media, ranting against awakening). Matrix resurrections pointy beards of how the series’ mythology has been appropriated by some of contemporary political culture’s most dangerous actors demonstrate that, as familiar as some of its visual iconography may have become, it is all about a franchise that has always kept its eyes wide awake and trained in the present day.