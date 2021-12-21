Omicron: Daily Covid-19 Case Count “Could Exceed Previous Peaks”, CDC Warns





“The current increase in Omicron cases is likely to lead to a national increase in the coming weeks with a daily spike in new infections that could exceed previous peaks,” the CDC said. Previously, cases peaked at their highest level in January 2021, with 7-day averages exceeding 250,000 new cases per day. Former National Institutes of Health director Dr Francis Collins told CNN last week that “we could see hundreds of thousands of cases every day – maybe even a million cases a day from Omicron.” . Experts say that doesn’t mean hospitalizations and deaths will increase to the same level we’ve seen with previous outbreaks, in part because the country has higher levels of immunity against Covid-19, and also because early data suggests that Omicron may cause less severe illness. Still, the CDC notes that Omicron cases could still result in “increased hospital demand even if the severity is reduced, due to the large number of anticipated cases occurring within a short period of time.” The CDC’s modeling examines a number of scenarios by asking two key questions: how much more transmissible is Omicron compared to Delta, and how far does Omicron evade the immunity we get through vaccination or previous infection? With weak immune evasion, for example, the peaks would be weaker and occur several months later. But the CDC says data from emerging cases “is consistent with scenarios of faster growth.” “The next holiday gatherings could further accelerate these trends,” adds the CDC. On Monday, the CDC released separate estimates that said Omicron accounted for nearly three-quarters of cases last week.

