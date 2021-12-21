Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, and more …

Vaani Kapoor: Ayushmann likes to walk the less traveled paths

Bombay– Actress Vaani Kapoor praised her “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” co-star Ayushmann Khurrana for constantly putting himself to the test and said the actor enjoys walking on less traveled roads, which is why he is so important in the Indian cinema landscape today. .

Vaani, who plays a transgender woman in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, said: “It is courageous for a leading actor like Ayushmann to constantly challenge himself when he could easily choose conventional subjects for success. .

“From what I know of Ayushmann, he enjoys walking the less traveled paths and that is why he is so important in the Indian cinema landscape today.”

The actress said he is “a gender-pushing, envelope-pushing star who is eager to contribute to the good of society.”

“That’s what makes him so endearing and incredibly unique.”

Vaani said it was important for a movie like “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” to have Ayushmann in order for it to become acceptable to family audiences.

“This is how important Ayushmann is to Indian cinema today. It will support projects that are disruptive and important for people to think about. He created his own genre today and there aren’t many stars in Indian film history who have managed to do it.

She is really happy to have had the chance to collaborate with and connect with Ayushmann.

“I hope Ayushmann stays the course and further challenges the status quo in the Indian film industry.”

Ayushmann will next be seen in ‘Anek’ by Anubhav Sinha, ‘Doctor G’ by Anubhuti Kashyap and ‘Action Hero’ by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai directed by newbie Anirudh Iyer.

Ranveer Singh surprises Govinda on Instagram Live

Bombay– Actor Govinda, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, recently did an Instagram Live with RJ Adaa where Ranveer Singh introduced himself to the audience and took Govinda by surprise.

The 83 ′ actor wrote comments such as “There is no one like chi chi”, “I love you chi chi” and “Chi Chi se humara wajood hai (we exist because of Chi Chi)” . Taking note of his comments, Govinda said, “I love Ranveer like no one else, he’s the next superstar in the industry. God bless him. His energy is second to none. Words fail when I see his expression. love for me.

Govinda thanked his fans, as he said, “I am blessed the fans have poured their love into the work I have done throughout the year – whether it is my TV appearances or the songs I have done. I posted on my own YouTube channel – I not only sang but also performed on these – Govinda Style. ”

The actor also made a revelation on Instagram Live when he said he wrote the lyrics for many of his films, but refrained from taking credit for it, “Few people do. would know, but I wrote lyrics for a lot of songs in my movies but I never took credit for the same.

“During the pandemic my fans contacted me and told me they would like to see more of me, this idea was converted to a YouTube channel and I finally decided to take the digital leap. answer and I have a bank of songs ready to be released in the months to come, ”concluded the Coolie No. 1 ′ actor.

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi: The Artist in Me is Still Untapped

Bombay– Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, who was seen as protagonist Kuldeep Chaddha on the TV show “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti”, feels that working on a TV drama has gained him popularity, but the artist in him is still untapped.

He says, “Having been on so many TV shows. I can’t wait to explore the digital space. As an actor, I am open to exploring all mediums where I may have the opportunity to work with different teams, ideas, staves, etc. Today, the digital or OTT space has become huge and there is huge potential for growth. Its target audience, the content is very different from that of the GEC shows I was a part of. As an actor, it’s potentially a great platform to showcase our talent.

The actor known for starring in shows like “Sufiyana Pyaar Mera”, “Waaris”, “Mamta”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, among others, reveals the roles he prefers to play in advance.

He says, “Any role that makes me think, takes me out of my comfort zone, offers me a challenge is a role that I would love to play on the GEC platform, unfortunately the potential that I feel that I carry n has not yet been exploited. Yes, it has earned me reasonable popularity, but the artist inside is still untapped. “

Shalini Kapoor on liaison with Vivian Dsena on the set of ‘Sirf Tum’

Bombay– Actress Shalini Kapoor, who is currently trying out the role of Mamta Oberoi on the ‘Sirf Tum’ TV show, shares her ties to co-actress Vivian Dsena (telling her onscreen son Ranveer).

She says: “I really like shooting with the team. We are all like family here on the plateau. Vivian and I are friends. He doesn’t seem like someone new to me. We share a good report. We are like two children who fight most of the time and pull each other’s legs. It’s fun to work when you’re comfortable with your co-actors and the whole crew.

Shalini, who has appeared on many shows like “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev”, “Qubool Hai”, “Swaragini”, “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum” among others, says it’s always fun and a learning experience. to be with talented people.

“Previously, I shared screen space with popular TV talents like Mouni Roy, Karan Singh Grover, Ashish Sharma, Drashti Dhami, among others. It has always been a learning experience. Even working with Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan was an eventful experience. And now Vivian is a charm and we always help each other to do the scene better and take each other’s suggestions in a sporty way, ”she concludes.

Shalini will next be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Shehzada’ directed by Rohit Dhawan starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Kannada actress Parul Yadav wants to pave the way for more films to be shot in Greece

Bangalore– Kannada actress Parul Yadav is currently on a trip to Greece where she met Greek Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis to explore ways to increase the number of South Indian films being shot in the country. European.

Parul, who actively works in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, gained attention with his film ‘Butterfly’ – an adaptation of ‘Queen’ by Kangana Ranaut.

The actress was in discussions with the minister on the possibility of exploiting Greece as a location for her next films. She also discussed with local authorities the potential opening of a new market for South Indian films. Yadav and Georgiadis discussed a host of film production and filming issues.

The Ministry of Development and Investment tweeted: “Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadi met Parul Yadav and Manu Kumaran. Discussions focus on investments in Greece and the possibility of setting up a film production studio.

The actress explained, “It’s too early to say anything specific, but yes Greece is a place that South Indian films haven’t explored much and any collaboration would be good for both sides.” . Minister Adonis Georgiadis is truly impressive and forward thinking in his approach. His mastery of the details of the different collaboration possibilities is truly amazing.

Kangana Says “Thalaivii” Was a Life-Changing Learning Experience

Bombay– For Kangana Ranaut, working on “Thalaivii” was an experience of a lifetime as it allowed him to explore and describe the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa, both in terms of ’emotions and physics.

Speaking about her experience working in the film, Kangana said, “’Thalaivii’ has certainly been a life-changing experience as it was rich in learning. Representing a strong and inspiring personality like Jaya Amma has been a rewarding experience. “

Congratulating the late politician on her versatility, the actress said, “Among one of the many hats she wore, Jaya Amma was also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and a fabulous actress in mainstream cinema. She had a physique. very different from mine.

As the film prepares for its world television premiere, she feels grateful to have portrayed a character with such a wide reach and breadth: It’s a lot of things that transformed my body in a way that would look like to his. It was our manager, Vijay Sir, who made me believe I could do this and now that I look back I am only grateful that I played this defining role in my career.

“Thalaivii,” directed by AL Vijay, also stars Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani and will premiere on TV on December 25 at 8:00 p.m. on Zee Cinema. (IANS)