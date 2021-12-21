Utopia Boards Julie Pacinos Inspired and Funded by NFT I Live Here Now – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Utopia is committed to produce and distribute I live here now, the psychological horror film directed by Julie Pacino. The photo is inspired by Pacino’s NFT cinematic photography series of the same title, which consists of 100 photographs depicting three characters, each of which will appear in the film. The project begins production in April 2022. He will follow a young actress, disappointed with Hollywood’s conflicting demands on her body, who flees to the Madonna Inn after finding out she is pregnant. But, as she realizes that employees are watching her every move, she discovers that the hotel itself has an even darker interest in her body than Hollywood. In association with Pablo Stanley and his company Blush Design, Pacino has just released a second NFT photographic project linked to the film, titled I live here now: the keepers of the inn, December 17. The funds generated by the project will be used to finance the feature film. NFT holders of both projects will have special access to the filmmaking process, including the ability to influence creative decisions. The filmmaker is also launching an initiative to encourage female directors to enter the NFT space, with women making up only 5% of total NFT sales to date. His production company Tiny Apples will support a short film by the winner of his grant. Pacino was also recently chosen by Time to contribute to their NFT “Build a Better Future: Genesis” collection in September, which featured 40 artists in total. “I’m incredibly inspired by the convergence of film, photography and NFTs and how this will provide access to capital and community for independent filmmakers,” Pacino said. “The NFT space has changed my life by connecting me to an amazing community and allowing me to develop my work. I want this project to help pave the way for the democratization of film financing and to open more doors for queer and female filmmakers to create and share their art. Among the recent acquisitions of Utopia is Gaspar Noe Vortex and Emma Seligman Baby Shiva. “Like Julie, we view the film as only part of the complete fan experience. Audiences want to engage in and around the content in new ways, from acquiring merchandise, to attending. to an event or to have a personalized experience. Utopia enjoys working with filmmakers who want to disrupt the status quo while creating something unique and marketable, ”added Dani Koenigsberg, Vice President, Development and Packaging for Utopia. Julie Pacino is replaced by the CAA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/12/utopia-julie-pacinos-nft-inspired-funded-i-live-here-now-1234899531/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos