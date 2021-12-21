Nicole Kidman plans to drop “Being the Ricardos”





“[I’m] a human being, then there’s a point where you think to yourself, “My God, maybe I’m not the right person for this,” Kidman said. “This is where having someone like Aaron [Sorkin, who directed and wrote the biopic], who really said at the beginning, he was like, “I don’t want a perfect interpretation or imitation of Lucy. No no No No No. ‘”

Kidman stars as Ball opposite Javier Bardem as Ball’s husband and “I Love Lucy” co-star Desi Arnaz.

When news first broke that Kidman had been cast as the legendary redhead star, many people doubted she was the perfect fit.

However, Sorkin let her know that he wanted someone who could channel the icon and relate to her experiences, which Kidman said she did. “There’s a scene where they say, ‘You’re 39, and that’s it. It’s a bit over for you,'” Kidman said. “I know that feeling. I sort of had that. And it was like, okay. Where the TV suddenly opened a door for her, she opened a door for me. About the same age. , I was like, “My God, it’s a little … I know this feeling very deeply. ‘” Kidman also had the support of Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Ball and Arnaz. Arnaz posted a video on his Facebook page in January saying people “should understand, we’re not doing a remake of ‘I Love Lucy.'” “This is the story of Lucille Ball, my real mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Dezi Arnaz, my father, not Ricky Ricardo,” wrote young Arnaz. “There will be humor in the movie, but it’s a story of the two of them and how they met and what went well to find the show, what went wrong, their relationship, their love story. “ “Being the Ricardos” is streaming on Amazon Prime.

