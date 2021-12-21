UTA buys MediaLink as marketing and entertainment convergence persists





Dive brief: United Talent Agency (UTA) to acquire MediaLink, a strategic consulting firm focused on marketing transformation, by an advertisement. In addition to joining UTA as a partner, founder Michael Kassan will continue as CEO of MediaLink, which will retain his entire organization.

MediaLink has a network of C-suite relationships across brands, marketing, entertainment, technology, and finance, while UTA, one of the world’s largest talent representation companies, has a roster comprising leading artists, athletes and cultural icons.

The combination seeks to bridge the narrowing gap between marketing and entertainment as connecting with creators and culture becomes a mandate for brands and platforms. UTA Marketing, the agency’s entertainment marketing consultancy, will become a division of MediaLink. Dive overview: UTA’s acquisition of MediaLink from British company Ascential PLC for a declared $ 125 million comes as marketing and entertainment continue to converge and brands seek to authentically engage with consumers around culture. For UTA, MediaLink’s expertise and leadership will help its roster of clients foster relationships with brands as the talent agency seeks a foothold in an area of ​​growth. “This acquisition is a clear signal that UTA views its work at the intersection of entertainment, brands and marketing as a central pillar of the future growth opportunities that we are able to offer our clients,” said Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA, in the press release. MediaLink reported revenue of $ 44.2 million for 2020 and about $ 32 million for the first half of 2021, according to Ascential data cited by the Wall Street Journal. The company advises brands, media companies and ad technology companies on digital transformation and helps brands select ad agencies. For UTA, the work with brands on their agency choices comes at a pivotal moment when many of these relationships are under consideration. Along with the synergies between UTA and MediaLink, the acquisition will strengthen the artistic agency’s entertainment marketing consultancy, which will become a division of MediaLink and be renamed UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing. The division strives to build long-term entertainment strategies and relationships with top creators, which is in line with the increased brand and platform activity around creators, be they artists, musicians, athletes or players in the growing space of gaming and esports. “The combination of UTA and MediaLink creates an unmatched offering operating where strategy, culture, entertainment, marketing and technology intersect,” MediaLink’s Kassan said in the press release. In addition, MediaLink will be deeply immersed in a culture of creator represented by UTA, which is based on entrepreneurship and an unwavering passion for artists, entertainment and the media. Regardless of the deal, UTA took action that aligns with developments in marketing, becoming the first talent agency to launch an NFT practice and launch plans for a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) that will focus on the gaming industry. Last week, UTA collaborated with L’Oral Paris USA on an NFT campaign on the theme of female representation in space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketingdive.com/news/uta-buys-medialink-as-marketing-entertainment-convergence-persists/611781/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos