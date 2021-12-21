Damola Olatunji: Wetin, we know how the Yollywood actor lands in custody and how his release is





one hour wey don pass Wia dis foto comes from, Instagram Popular Yoruba actor Damola Olatunji was not released from custody, after being arrested for security reasons, we had the spirit of security on Monday, December 20. Tori be say police gate Olatunji go to court after Kasala Bin broke out between them and the choking mouth of an okada biker with police in Abule gba, Lagos state region. The police locked the actor down for the cell first, but I am not released after four types of court offenses. For wetin im Lawyer Sulayman Alabi tok, dem sama di ogbonge actor with four counts: lying against the police for the internet,

e does not allow the police to perform their duty,

e unlawfully challenge the police and the odas. Di lawyer adds that they are going to need to go siddon to reason how di mata is going to be. Although yoga Olatunji is not released, but di mata is still in court, as the case has been adjourned until February 2, 2022. Wetin bin shelle Tori be say for a wey bin video going viral for social media on monday, gbege bin shele wia damola olatunji dey yelling say police pipo wan illegally punishing a biker. Wia dis foto comes from, INSTAGRAM I say I’m in traffic when the police pick up the motorcycle from an unknown Okada biker. Damola says I’m well chook the mouth, say they allow the man to cycle to the bike station to find out how the policeman drags di okada. Oga Damola says na di only tin wey im tok, bifor one policeman bin tour and calls am “animal”. I add to say that I challenge the policeman in the interest of wetin im tok and di man not happy to say challenge pesin am, na so kasala bust. According to wetin im tok for di video, police threw tear gas into the okada and pipo wey dey di area. Oga Damola Olatunji bin accuses the police of collecting the phone from my personal assistant and my personal assistant for the recording of the full story. Hours later, the actor posted online to say the police aren’t locking him up. Wia dis foto comes from, Instagram For inside a tok tok wey BBC Yoruba get wit im lawyer earlier today, lawyer Adewale Alabi bin confam says that my client, Damola Olatunji and im PA are still in custody. Lawyer attorney says he waits for the police to come to the area for them to get in shape, enter the tok tok on how they get in shape, give them a bail. Wia dis foto comes from, INSTAGRAM #freedamolaolatunji campaign Wife of actor di ogbonge who also works for the film industry, Oluwabukola Awoyemi bin has launched a social media campaign saying they need to release her husband. She started the trend with the hashtag #freedamolaolatunji with which she followed the tag of Lagos State Governor Baba Jide Sanwo-Olu. No one really knows the campaign does, but for now the actor is with his family and loved ones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/tori-59734894 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos