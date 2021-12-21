Some of the greatest entertainment moments in Staples Center history – Daily News

In addition to home to the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks since 1999, the Staples Center has also been a busy concert and event venue bringing together internationally renowned artists to fill the 20,000-seat venue.

On December 25, however, the Staples Center will no longer be hosting any events because on that day the arena in downtown Los Angeles will be renowned Crypto.com Arena.

The change results from a 20-year agreement between the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange and AEG, the owner and operator of the arena.

So, in remembrance of the place’s old identity, here are some of the best entertainment moments in Staples Center’s 20-plus-year history.

Global K-pop sensation BTS managed to sell four nights at Staples Center in 2018. Dozens of fans (pictured left: Cassidy Lirag, 17, Destiny Hayes, 13, and Cat Aly, 17, all from San Gabriel) camped out in front of the venue for days before the first show to try and get a closer seat. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Following his headlining performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio last month, rapper Kendrick Lamar announced two parties at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday August 8 and Wednesday August 9. He just announced a stop at the Honda Center. also in Anaheim on Friday August 11. (Photo by Matt Masin, Orange County Register / SCNG)

U2’s Bono performs in Los Angeles at Staples Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2005. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

The rose-covered coffin containing the remains of Michael Jackson rests center stage during Jackson’s memorial service at Staples Center on Tuesday, July 7, 2009 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Wally Skalij, Pool)

Mana’s Fher Olvera performs at Staples Center on June 23, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez / Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street group

October 17, 1999

The boss set the tone at Staples Center when he became the first artist to take the stage in the New Downtown Hall in 1999. Bruce springsteen and the E Street Band not only sold out on opening night, but also three other nights there.

First Latin Grammy Awards

September 13, 2000

Luis Miguel, Santana and Man were the big winners that night, each taking home three awards. But the evening was also a huge victory for diversity, as it marked the very first Latin Grammy Awards. The evening was broadcast on CBS, making it the first predominantly Spanish-language prime-time event to air on an English-language US television network.

Elton John and Eminem duo

February 21, 2001

Duets aren’t new, but this one, which took place at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards, was pretty big. Elton John had previously called Eminem over homophobic lyrics. But the two connected and shocked many when it was announced that they would be playing Eminems Stan, during the live broadcast. It turned out to be an iconic performance that ended with a standing ovation and the two performers hugged.

Free stones

February 6, 2003

Tickets to the Rolling Stones can get very expensive, but for just one night in 2003, fans got to see the legendary band for free, and it was also for a good cause. The group partnered with the Natural Resources Defense Council for the free show that aimed to raise awareness about global warming. Tickets were raffled off and former President Bill Clinton opened the show, but not with his saxophone. Instead, he was there to introduce the group to the crowd of 18,000 lucky ticket winners.

Prince and Beyoncé

IFeb. 8, 2004

Beyonc won a handful of awards at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center. But it was his opening medley with Prince that stole the show. The two stars performed Purple Rain, Baby Im a Star, Lets Go Crazy and Queen Beys Crazy in Love.

U2 Staples Packages

April 6, 2005

the irish group performed in April and November and filled the Staples Center as part of its Vertigo tour. But the busiest night came on April 6 when 20,382 fans sang songs from the band’s 2004 album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. According to location statistics on the Staples Center website, that night marked the biggest concert influx into the hall.

Streisand makes money

November 20, 2006

Barbra Streisand had a good year in 2006 because when she wrapped up the North American leg of her Staples tour on November 20, she also set the record for the highest grossing concert there, with over 5.4 millions of dollars.

Triple header

January 25-26, 2008

When California was devastated by wildfires in 2007 country star Garth Brooks didn’t hesitate to jump in the saddle and help. He announced a series of on-site benefit shows and in less than an hour, he sold 85,000 tickets for five separate concerts he gave in two days. He gave two shows on January 25 and then on January 26 at 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., making him the first artist to land a triple title in a large arena.

Memorial to the King of Pop

July 7, 2009

Two weeks after Michael Jackson’s sudden death, family, friends and fans packed Staples for an audience Memorial a service. The memorial was filled with stars such as Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey and Brooke Shields, who all shared memories of him as they stood in front of his gold-plated, flower-draped casket. One of the most moving moments came when her 11-year-old daughter, Paris Jackson, delivered a tearful speech.

The stones are 50 years old

May 3 and 20, 2013

the Rolling stones celebrated its 50th anniversary with the 50 & Counting Tour and sold-out Staples Center on May 3. The anniversary set was filled with over 20 hits and more stars appeared. Keith Urban joined the group on Respectable and Gwen Stefani came out for Wild Horses.

man’s house

June 20, 2015

In fact, the Forum is currently the home of Mexican rockers since the group has a residence there next year. But before moving to Inglewood on June 20, 2015, Man set the record for most group performances at Staples Center with 13 shows.

Big announcement

August 19, 2015

Maybe it was the lyrics to her song Piece by Piece, which is about her husband, that made Kelly Clarkson so emotional that she quit the song and did something that no one had even done on the stage. from the Staples Center. The very first American Idol winner suddenly stopped singing and announced that she was totally pregnant with her second child. The announcement made the news around the world.

Compton in the house

Aug 6, 2017

Kendrick Lamar had a great year in 2017. The Compton native had been headlining Coachella in April while his fourth album Damn, debuted at No. 1 on the charts. August 6 he performed the first of three shows at Staples Center that were part of his first tour of the arenas. He was hip-hop’s greatest rapper at the time and he knew it was his moment as he thanked fans for helping him move from club shows to this arena.

Bts mania

September 5-6 and 8-9, 2018

K-Pop sensation BTS has sold four nights at Staples Center to kick off the Love Yourself world tour. Dozens of die-hard fans camped outside the Staples Center for days before the shows to try and score closer seats.

Nipsey Memorial

April 11, 2019

Thousands of fans got free tickets and came to pay tribute to the rapper and community activist Nipsey hussle during his Celebration of the Event of Life at Staples Center. Eleven days earlier, he had been shot dead outside his South Los Angeles clothing store. On stage with his family were other rappers including Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar and singer Stevie Wonder.

The music is coming back

July 30, 2021

Like other sites, the Staples Center was closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Live music finally returned to Staples Center on July 30 with a sold-out performance from Tijuana, Mexico-born Grupo Firme. It was the first band to perform at Staples Center in 531 days, and the ranchera band took the stage for the first in a series of seven sold-out concerts. The shows set the record for the most concerts in a single year at Staples by a Latin group.