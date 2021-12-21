1883 is the premiere of Paramount’s most-watched original series | Entertainment

Entertainment
1883, the prequel toYellowstone, has been Paramount + s the premiere of the most-watched original series of all time, more than double the previous record. It was also the most social Sunday night drama series streaming. The sampling event on Primordial network, following a new episode of Yellowstone, was also a hit, drawing 4.9 million total viewers, the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.
The results of 1883The beginnings are truly phenomenal, said Tanya Giles, director of programming, ViacomCBS Streaming, in a statement. The streaming numbers for Day 1, coupled with the results of the linear sampling effort and the social response of our audience, show the huge promise of this series. We look forward to continuing this epic adventure with our subscribers.
According to Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, the success of Taylor Sheridans1883 is further proof of our unique model for leveraging our linear platforms and franchising our biggest hits to supercharge Paramount +. We went big with1883 theYellowstoneprequeland, it delivered big and broke all records as the most-watched original series premiere ever on Paramount + and the biggest new cable premiere since 2015, with nearly five million viewers watching Paramount Network Sundays disseminated. Considering the sheer number of viewers on Paramount Network, I have no doubts that our Paramount Network sampling strategy will drive brand awareness and viewers to Paramount +.
theMayor of Kingstown Sheridan’s premiere also aired on Paramount Network after its debut on the streaming service. At the time, she had also set a new audience record (up to1883). It was the # 1 scripted drama on Paramount + since its renaming, as well as cables’ biggest scripted first since.Yellowstonein June 2018 with 2.6 million viewers in total.
Getting that show to the public in 2021 has been an epic undertaking, said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. We were faced with an almost impossible set of circumstances, but we achieved our goal in a record fashion. This success is due to the dedication of the incredibly talented actors, the team at ViacomCBS, and the passionate vision and leadership of Taylor Sheridan. 101 Studios couldn’t be prouder to have worked alongside Taylor to lead 1883 globally.
the1883the premiere of the series is already ahead ofYellowstones in key demos (in adults 18-49 and 25-54). Throughout the night (with premieres, simulcasts, and recalls) 6.4 million people listened to1883.
The preceding follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains to the last stronghold of wild America. It’s a brutal account of Western expansion and an intense study of a family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in the promised land of the Americas, Montana.
The cast includesSam Elliott, Tim mcgraw, Hill of Faith, Billy bob thornton, Isabelle May, The Monica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hbert. 1883 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.
1883, Sunday, Paramount +
