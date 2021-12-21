Bollywood stars, who pay lakhs of rupees for the rent of their house

To this day, we have always been fascinated by the lavish apartments owned by various Bollywood celebrities. From decor to interiors, everything in their home makes us inspire us. By now we are very much aware of the lavish lifestyle led by our favorite showbiz stars. Whether it’s an expensive house, a car, or a watch, they never let the budget be a strain and always go for the best.

If there are actors, who invest millions in a property at a time, there are also stars, who prefer to rent an apartment in the city of dreams, while pursuing their acting career. While it’s understandable for a future star to rent an apartment, there are many well-known celebrities who have rented accommodation for themselves in Mumbai. From Bollywood actors like Jacqueline Fernandez to Salman Khan, here is a list of the stars, who pay hefty rent every month.

# 1. Ranveer Singh

According to media reports, Simmba Actor Ranveer Singh had rented an apartment in an upscale Mumbai neighborhood in the Prabhadevi Towers, where his wife, Deepika Padukone, already owns an apartment on the 26th floor. The actor rented the apartment for a period of 3 years. According to the agreement, for the first two years Ranveer is expected to pay Rs. 7.25 lakh per month. After that he would be charged a rent increase of Rs. 7.97 lakhs. For the uninformed, his wife, Deepika’s 4BHK apartment in the same apartment cost him Rs 16 crores in 2010.

# 2. Hrithik Roshan

Son of the famous Bollywood actor turned producer, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan already owns two adjoining apartments on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Mannat apartments on the Juhu-Versova link road in Mumbai. As the work of his Rs. 97.50 crore apartment is in full swing, currently he is living in an apartment he had rented in 2020. This is a rented beachfront apartment in Juhu, right next to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s house. It was rented out during the pandemic in June 2020, and the actor pays out a huge sum of Rs. 8.25 lakhs per month.

# 3. Salman khan

A few days ago, media reports were circulating that Salman Khan had rented a duplex apartment for his company, Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited. For the uninitiated, Salman already has an apartment in the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai, where he lives with his family. However, this newly rented apartment spans an expansive 2,265 square foot carpet area and will be used as a notepad for Salman Khan’s business. Salman had signed a contract for the duplex on the 17th and 18th floors of Maqba Heights in Bandra, and according to the agreement, he would have to pay Rs. 8.25 lakhs per month.

# 4. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the successful actors of B-Town. Quite often, he shares snippets of his personal life and his lavish abode on his Instagram account. However, few people know that the actor lives in a sprawling 4,000 square foot mansion in Windsor Grande in Andheri, Mumbai with his wife, Tahira Kashyap, and children, Virajveer and Varushka. According to various media, the actor pays rent of Rs. 5.25 lakhs per month which was designed by his wife, Tahira’s interior designer friend Tanisha Bhatia.

# 5. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

For the past few months, rumors have been circulating that Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married in December 2021. However, before that, the duo finalized an apartment in an apartment in an upscale neighborhood of Juhu where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have two floors. According to the agreement, Vicky has rented the apartment for five years and is expected to pay a high rent of Rs. 8 lakhs per month. A source close to the couple had also informed ETimes that Vicky and Katrina often visited their new home to supervise the functioning of its interior and its decoration, which is in full swing.

# 6. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez soars high on the professional front and was last seen in the film, Bhoot the police opposite Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam. The actress had moved into Priyanka’s Juhu apartment, Karmayog CHS, on October 23, 2020. According to various reports, Jacqueline had rented the fourth and fifth floors of the apartment for a period of three years for which she must pay rent. monthly of Rs. 6.78 lakhs.

#seven. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

One of B-Town’s cutest couples, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, intended to take the saat pheras in 2020. However, the global pandemic had delayed their plans and they had to postpone it until things did not return to normal. Despite this, the duo had decided to move in together in April 2020. Currently, they are staying in an apartment facing the sea in Mumbai for which they have to pay rent of Rs. 3 lakhs per month.

# 8. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Natasa Stankovic had moved into a posh house at Khar’s Rustomjee Paramount in Mumbai in the first half of 2021. Although the rent for the house is not known, the price of each house , which is spread over 3,838 square feet, is Rs. 30 crore. Therefore, one can easily decipher that the rent for such an apartment would be quite high. There were rumors that the cricketer had bought the apartment 8BHK (4 + 4). However, Hardik had dispelled rumors that he would own the house and made it clear that he had rented it instead because it is more financially viable. In his words:

“No, I didn’t buy a house in Bombay (Mumbai). I rented it because I find it more sustainable and more financially stable, because in Bombay buying a house is very expensive. instead of parking so much money there, I preferred to invest it somewhere to secure the future. ”

# 9. Katrina kaif

Since her early days in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif has lived in many rented apartments in Mumbai. She also used to stay at the Silver Sands apartment on Carter Road with her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. However, after their breakup in early 2016, the actress had not moved from the apartment and stayed in the house for which she pays a monthly rent of Rs. 15 lakhs. However, later she moved to a two-story apartment in Andheri West’s Mourya neighborhood in Mumbai with her sister, Isabelle Kaif.

#ten. Nawazuddin siddiqui

Although the highly talented actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is earning crores, he prefers to live a low-key life away from the media gaze. Currently he is staying in an apartment in Versova for which he has to pay rent of Rs. 3 lakhs, and in various interviews he has often stated that he has no plans to buy a house anytime soon. Earlier, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin had shared that he was happy to live in a rented apartment. In his words:

“I’m happy to live in a rented house. The difference between an actor and a star is the budget and the overall presentation of a movie.”

Well, looking at the way our favorite celebrities opt for rented accommodation, it’s clear that owning a property isn’t everyone’s fun. However, that doesn’t stop them from staying in one of the most luxurious apartments in Mumbai, where they have to spend lakhs on the monthly rent.

