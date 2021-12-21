Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd to retire





ROCK SPRINGS After 29 years of service at the Sweetwater Events Complex, General Manager Larry Lloyd will be retiring at the end of December. Prior to moving to Sweetwater County, Lloyd was director of an Oregon County Parks and Recreation Department and Chairman of the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Board. Lloyd started as Executive Director in January 1993. Lloyd said he decided to move to Sweetwater County for the opportunity to run Sweetwater Events Complex in a new direction. Advertisement – The story continues below … My vision for the property when I started was to turn our 400 acres into a more usable property for the general public, Lloyd said. During the 29 years under Lloyds management, the resort has undergone several changes and improvements. The indoor arena has a balance of user groups between equine, motocross and BMX events. Over the years, stock car and motocross tracks have undergone vast improvements to make them more user-friendly and cost effective. Wyomings Big Show Sweetwater County Fair is now one of the state and region’s largest events with top-notch entertainment and daily concerts. All of the decisions at the resort are a balance between making improvements and creating financial stability, Lloyd said. The most recent full-scale upgrades include additional horse stalls and RV spaces to host the National High School Finals Rodeo. The benefits of these upgrades continue to be seen with the ability of resorts to recruit national RV gatherings like Newmar, Tiffin, Airstream Club International, and Escapees. These big events attract tourism to Sweetwater County and throughout Wyoming, in turn helping our local economy. Lloyd also sits on the Wyoming State Travel & Tourism Board, a governor-appointed position, where he brings decades of tourism expertise to better attract visitors to Wyomings. Lloyd and his family have taken root in Sweetwater County and are here to stay. Larry and Cheri, his wife of 56 years, will continue to be active members of the community. Together, they have raised four sons and have several grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Lloyd says he and his family live by the motto of giving more than what you get. Lloyd is a Navy veteran and served on the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown. He fought in the Vietnam and North Korean wars and was part of the US Navy’s Apollo 8 recovery team. He holds a Business Administration degree from Southern Oregon University and attended National Recreation and Park Association Executive Development School. In retirement, Lloyd plans to travel to explore more of Wyoming and the world with his wife and family. He says he will find new ways to continue serving the Sweetwater County community when he retires.

