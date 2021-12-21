Smith’s actor thought he peed in the fight scene





Jonathan Groff told Entertainment Weekly he thought he peed while playing Agent Smith.

Groff recalls filming one of his first action sequences for “The Matrix Resurrections”.

He said he felt “warmth radiating” from his groin as he faced Keanu Reeves’ Neo. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Jonathan groff said Entertainment Weekly that he thought he peed during one of his first action sequences in “The Matrix Resurrections”. Groff plays Agent Smith, the original trilogy’s primary antagonist, in the upcoming sequel. The role was previously played by Hugo Weaving. During an “Around the Table” interview with Entertainment Weekly, Groff recalled what it was like to shoot one of his first action scenes for the film. In the scene, he confronted Neo (Keanu Reeves) in an office with sprinklers on the ceiling making them rain water. Groff said he pointed his gun at Reeves, shouted his character’s iconic “Matrix” line: “Mr. Anderson,” then felt like he was peeing himself. “When it was over I was like, ‘I think I got my pants wet. I think I peed myself,” said Groff, turning to Reeves who was also part of the interview. . “You know when you pee you feel like hot urine?” … But then it didn’t go away. “ Groff continued, “When you pee, it’s hot for a second, then it’s cold, and so [the sensation] supported. Then I thought that one of the shells from the gun had landed on my shirt, which they warned could happen. I was looking for this shell but it was not there. But for about 10 minutes, I had this heat emanating from my… groin. “



Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in “The Matrix Ressurections”.

Photos by Murray Close / Warner Bros.





Groff recalled that co-stars Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss tried to come up with theories for this bizarre scenario. Moss said: “When I shoot a gun I can look really cool in a scene, but after that it’s like my body doesn’t know it’s not real, and that’s really intense Unless you are really experienced. [and] you have gone beyond that point. My body has a physical reaction to this. But you didn’t pee in your pants. To be clear.” “The Matrix Resurrections” is in theaters and on

HBO Max



December 22. Cast from the original trilogy, including Reeves, Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, will reprise their roles. However, along with Agent Smith, Morpheus was recast as Yahya Abdul-Mateen for the new sequel. While the reason for the story of this overhaul has been kept a secret, Abdul-Mateen said Entertainment Weekly that he’s playing a “different iteration of the character” that was originally played by Laurence Fishburne.

