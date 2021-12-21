Al Roker on the effect of media on mental health and how it remains realistically positive

Al Roker, October 2018

Getty Images



Whatever the forecast, Al Roker has made a career out of being a ray of sunshine in the media landscape. His perspective is rooted in a healthy dose of gratitude, an ongoing curiosity, and an ever-changing awareness of his ability to effect positive change among his viewers.

It’s a combination of things, Roker says, giving the first nod to his wife, ABC reporter Deborah Roberts, and his kids. It helps to have a good relationship. I have three great kids, I have a wife who is an intelligent person, who is a great journalist and who lets me bounce off her. So it’s nice to have these people in your life who are helping you stay positive.

He also has his routines. To keep his serotonin flowing even on bad mood days, Roker turns to music. I play music in the morning. In fact, one of the first things I play is the theme of Team A, he said of the ’80s action series. It goes back to when life was a bit simpler and the premise of the show was explained in the first minute of the theme song. And I am an optimistic person; I like more catchy pop music.

Of course, sometimes you’re tired like everyone else, he adds. But at the end of the day I have a great gig that takes me where most people dream of, I meet people I never could have imagined, and sometimes I can even do good. It’s not all positive, but you are trying to be realistic in a positive way.

Through decades in the media 40 years at NBC, most notably as Today A meteorologist since 1996 and as a co-host of Third Hour shows since 2018, Roker has come to recognize the role and responsibility his profession carries in affecting the mindset of viewers.

He quotes a comrade Today Personality Carson Dalys ongoing series Mind Matters, which features stories of everyday people’s mental health scenarios, as an example of media proactively supporting wellness and coping skills.

But at the same time, it’s unfortunately not that we make the news, but the way we cover things can sometimes cause anxiety, he says. So we need to make sure that some stories aren’t too sensationalistic, whether medical, political, or economic. People react to this, and especially if they don’t feel like they are in control, they can feel quite helpless or lost. I think the balance is very, very important.

Doom and sadness, he notes, after a while become numb. You become insensitive to it, so you need to make sure you are very careful with how you present it, whether it’s Covid-19 or our political discourse. There’s a number of topics out there that can produce a number of reactions to peoples mental state.

Last fall, Roker took his own advice when he released his prostate cancer diagnosis (thanks to early detection and surgery, he is currently cancer-free) to demonstrate the importance of cancer screenings. through segments both on Today and other outlets. A year later, he reports that his doctor has seen a 15% increase in the number of calls and inquiries since Roker began speaking out.

He also noticed that the comments he received from viewers weren’t just about physical well-being, but also mental health, a fact that only served to reinforce the kind of stories Roker is drawn to. , which he easily sums up:

Can you help someone by showing what you are going through, does it help others take action or maybe think about what they could do in a different way? What is important is that he puts forward a problem.

In a way, it’s easier to talk about your physical health than your mental health, and the two are of course related, he says. To be able to admit feelings of fear and apprehension, to dread. Whether it’s gastric bypass surgery, prostate cancer surgery, or knee replacement surgery, these issues lead you to evaluate everything. I probably owe my wife more for opening up because, without generalizing, but I think guys are less prone to self-inspection and introspection. We tend to get there eventually, but it’s more of a process for us.

The comfort level of 67-year-olds in publicly sharing their personal ups and downs has also evolved over time.

I have an age and a generation, and my parents certainly were, where you kind of sucked in and kept moving. I think back to my mother, who had a child who lived for two weeks and then passed away, and then there was never really a grieving process. You were expected to move on, you have other children, he notes.

It’s a different time now where we’ve seen people from all walks of life, and people in the public realm, from Olympic athletes to politicians to the media, say: Look, this is something that we need to take care of. to occupy. And it’s good for our children to see that we are dealing with our own mental health, our own mental well-being.

As an example, Roker looks back on last summer and the upheavals surrounding the death of George Floyd. During this social awakening, we had, at the time, an 18-year-old black son. He had certain anxieties that we didn’t realize, and we were even to the point where we didn’t realize we were anxious about things until we started talking about it. He’s a high school kid, he takes the subway, and you’re nervous but you don’t even realize it until he walks through that door. So you have to balance positivity with reality.

He tries to bring that balance to his production company Al Roker Entertainment, which has been behind recent specials. American nurse hero and Assisted living: a story of hope, and the next edition of Music awards, which will air on Christmas Day on CBS and honor Extraordinary Sportsmanship.

We weren’t talking about professional athletes, although some of them are, but ordinary people who through their sportsmanship promote civility and integrity, he says. I am really proud of this show. Today more than ever, we need these examples. When we see these things it shows us that there is much more that unites us than it separates us, but the things that separate us receive so much attention. So I think it’s important to pay attention to these other factors.

With a lot of work still to be done in the unification department, would it be a stretch to imagine that even a serial optimist like Roker might not always feel hopeful?

His answer comes without hesitation.

I conducted the last interview with Representative John Lewis. He was on his way to see Black Lives Matter [mural] painted in front of the White House. I asked him if he was hopeful about what was going on in this country, and he said yes, he felt really hopeful and in some ways he felt more optimistic than he did. had done it during the original civil rights movement. He said: We have gone too far, we are not going to go back. And if John Lewis has hope, then I have hope.