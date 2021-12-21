VPSD Goes Forward with Purchase of Ambulances to Be Ready Oct 1 | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

While Sumter County residents outside the villages still wait to hear about the fate of their ambulance service, the Village Public Safety Service is moving swiftly with plans for the retirement community.

Amid the late response times, Sumter County commissioners voted unanimously three months ago to end the ambulance contract with American Medical Response and move medical transportation to VPSD and Sumter County Fire and Rescue from October 1, 2022.

But county administrator Bradley Arnold said last week that Sumter County Fire and Rescue, which serves the area outside of the villages, might not take on that role after all.

He said he will present other options to the commissioners next month.

Taxpayers have been agitating since the September vote for details of how ambulances will be ordered and paid for, as commissioners did not set funds aside in the 2022 budget.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin has suggested that federal COVID funds be applied to the ambulance problem, as have other counties. But he was overthrown by the newly elected majority of Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search.

AMR’s contract expires on September 30, and the turnaround time for an ambulance order is typically 10 to 12 months.

Arnold said no details of the county’s progress would be released to the public until at least the Jan.11, 2022 meeting.

Meanwhile, VPSD is finalizing a contract to purchase a fleet of 12 ambulances for around $ 3.4 million, said fire chief Edmund Cain.

Their full cost will come from the VPSD reserve fund and will not require any additional fees imposed on the villagers, he said.

The contract will be presented to the Village Center Community Development District Supervisory Board for approval at its meeting on January 11, 2022.

We got together every week to make a plan so that we were ready to hire our board of directors to make a purchase, Cain said. Were able to proceed in January.

Sumter County is an outlier in Florida, one of only three counties in the state to contract with a private ambulance company.

Of Florida’s 22 million residents, 77% are served by ambulances operated by the fire departments.

VPSD purchases its ambulances from Ten-8 Fire Equipment, a Sanford-based distributor of fire and emergency devices and equipment. The cost of each vehicle is around $ 200,000 and an additional $ 1 million will be spent on other equipment, Cain said.

Ten-8 Fire Equipment is looking for ambulances across the country to ensure VPSD is ready to begin service by October 1, Cain said.

The company has assured us that we will have all the trucks with enough time to equip them, to get them scratched and lettered, and to be able to conduct training with the staff, he said.

The districts strategic planning committee wasted no time studying both VPSD and county data to determine the number of ambulances needed, Cain said.

Were going to have nine main trucks to start, he said. But we were going to order 12 so we have back-up units.

The VPSD will not need to immediately hire additional personnel to outfit the ambulances, Cain said, building on existing personnel from non-transport units.

