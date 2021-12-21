Restaurants with special menus to ring 2021

Ready to send 2021 packaging in style? Many local restaurants will do just that. Here are 15 restaurants offering special New Years Eve menus on Friday, December 31.

1000 North

A gem on Jupiter’s waterway, 1000 North serves a chic NYE multi-course dinner for $ 250 per person plus tax, tip and drinks. It begins with a caviar on an amuse bouche brioche toast, then a first course with two options (king crab salad or a champagne risotto with lobster and scallop), then a main course which offers your choice of a Chilean sea bass with New Zealand accents. -Orléans or a filet mignon in Madeira juice, and a light hazelnut dressed as a dessert.

To reserve a table, call 561-570-1000.

1000 North: 1000 NUS Highway 1, Jupiter, 1000Nord.com

Charlie and Joes at Love Street

Two of the restaurants that make up this year Jupiter Inlet Dining Complex ring in the year with special menus.

tag, the resort’s fine-dining restaurant, kicks off the evening with seating at 5 p.m. and a three-course menu at $ 95. It continues with a five-course menu at $ 125 served between 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The main event then unfolds, an eight-course affair for $ 165 with dishes ranging from roasted sunchoke soup to grilled lobster tail through dessert. All seating includes a signature Vixen cocktail (a gin-based sip with hot spices and cream sherry). NYE reservations, which require a deposit, can be made at 561-532-3280, TheBeaconJupiter.com.

Lucky Shuck, the more casual oyster bar and oyster bar, serves a lucky lobster dinner for two for $ 140, which includes a 2-pound Maine lobster with a tail filled with crayfish, steamed claws, and a lobster brandy sauce. Reservations are accepted online at LuckyShuckJupiter.com and at 561-532-3331.

Charlie and Joes at Love Street Complex: 1116 Love St., Jupiter, LoveStreetJupiter.com

North Farmers’ Table

This charming restaurant, which offers lush views of the golf course from its large open-air terrace, serves a special four-course dinner on New Years Eve. Dinner, which starts at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 12:30 am, begins with a cocktail and a range of small bites (think French onion panini and Bloody Mary shrimp).

Chef Michael Schenks’ dinner menu begins with a cauliflower bisque and olive bread, continues with a festive winter salad, then a roasted sirloin steak with herbs and salmon and ends with an apple strudel with custard, chocolate truffle and strawberries for dessert.

The NYE dinner is $ 135 per person plus tax and tip. Reservations can be made at DineFarmersTable.com.

Farmer Table: 951 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-691-3430

Restaurant guide:Find waterfront restaurants in Palm Beach County

West Palm Beach Kitchen

Chef Matthew Byrne has created a multi-course menu for New Years Eve at his popular restaurant, Food.

The special dinner, which costs $ 175 per person, begins with a leek and goat pie with young shoots, continues with noodles flavored with lemon butter and caviar vodka, then a lobster dish, followed by ‘a spinalis steak with foie gras and half-rosemary. ice cream and potato, plus dessert. (A fish option is available as an alternative to steak.)

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 561-249-2281 or visiting the restaurants website.

Kitchen: 319 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, CuisinePB.com

Tropical smokehouse

The casual barbecue area with a renowned gastronomic chef offers a Florida New Years Eve clambake. On Executive Chef / Partner Rick Maces’ menu: House salad, clambake chowder, steamed clams and shrimp, smoked sausage and chicken, sweet corn, potatoes and bread with garlic, plus lime pie.

The NYE clambake, which starts at 7 p.m., costs $ 65 per person plus tax and tip. Dinner tickets can be purchased online at EatTropical.com.

Tropical Smokehouse: 3815 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-323-2573

Océano kitchen

How about a five-course NYE dinner prepared by one of South Florida’s most talented chefs? Jeremy Bearman, Océano kitchens executive chef / owner, has quite a feast planned. It begins with a chilled local corn soup flavored with lemongrass with king crab, continues with a wood-roasted mushroom salad with a crispy smoked duck leg and black truffle vinaigrette, followed by lobster agnolotti from Florida and wagyu sirloin. The sweet finish, by pastry chef Cindy Bearman: Baked Alaska with smoked sea salt caramel ice cream, toasted meringue and Pumphouse coffee sauce.

Dinner on December 31, which starts at 5:30 p.m., costs $ 125 per person. A food and wine pairing is offered for an additional $ 50. Note: This is a cash-only restaurant; there is an ATM on site. To book, visit OceanoKitchen.com.

Oceano Kitchen: 201 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana

Elisabettas and Louie Bossis

These sibling restaurants offer a family-style menu for New Years parties of 12 or more at $ 175 per person, plus tax and tip. The feast, which allows parties a three-hour window, includes a luxury bar package and soft drinks.

The menu begins with appetizers like meatballs in San Marzano sauce, cheeses and salumi, continues with a choice of salad, then an option of pizza or pasta and two meats, as well as side dishes. ‘accompaniement.

Reservations can be made on the restaurant websites, listed below.

Elisabettas: in Delray Beach at 32 E. Atlantic Ave., in West Palm Beach at 185 Banyan Blvd. ; Elisabettas.com

Louie Bossi: 100 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton; LouieBossi.com

Amar

This lovely mediterranean bistro will serve a tasty NYE menu with two seating options. Diners can customize their three-course feasts by selecting two mezze dishes (three for seating later), a starter and a dessert each from a menu of Lebanese and Mediterranean classics.

Some highlights: Lebanese moussaka, crispy kibbeh, roast chicken with zaatar, octopus on lentils, grilled branzino with spicy tahini sauce and desserts like chocolate and rum fruit cake and baklava.

Amars advance seats, which run from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., are priced at $ 75 per person ($ 40 for children under 12). Late service, which begins at 8:30 p.m., costs $ 115 per person ($ 50 for children under 12). Reservations are accepted at AmarDelray.com, where the full NYE menu is displayed.

Amar: 522 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-865-5653

Avalon

This month Steakhouse Delray Beach is hosting two NYE celebrations: one for those who prefer an early dinner and a fancier one for the gala.

The morning menu, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is a three-course dinner at $ 120 per person that includes dishes like a big shrimp cocktail, black cod with miso, lobster tagliatelle and a cake. chocolate without flour. The guests have the choice between starter, main course and dessert.

The gala option, priced at $ 190 per person, includes four courses (think giant crabs, rack of lamb, Dover sole, black truffle pasta, and New York cheesecake). Seating starts at 9 p.m. Reservations can be made on the restaurants website.

Avalon Steak and Seafood: 110 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-593-2500, AvalonDelray.com

Warren delray

This whiskey lover, Delray Beach Suburban Chophouse hosts a 1920s themed NYE party with three seating options: 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The last seat includes a champagne toast at midnight.

The menu is entirely à la carte. To add to the atmosphere: live music and dance performances by DJs. To reserve a table, call the restaurant at 561-455-4177.

Warren: 15084 Lyons Road, Delray Beach; WarrenDelray.com

Delray lionfish

This city center Delray seafood restaurant offers a special NYE multi-course menu that includes an open bar and a midnight champagne toast. The Lionfishs mixed surf and turf offer is $ 225 per person, plus taxes and tips.

With seating starting at 8:30 p.m., dinner begins with a caviar toast and continues with four courses, each offering course options. Some highlights: scallop sashimi with burnt citrus fruits, marinated daikon and Asian pear, duck pappardelle confit with wild mushrooms, sea bass with white butter and caviar and mini dessert bites.

Add to that a live DJ, rotating from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Lionfish also offers a limited amount of $ 100 (plus tax and tip) for bar seating, open bar, and bar bites. Reservations are accepted at LionfishDelray.com/nye22/.

Lionfish: 307 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-639-8700, LionfishDelray.com

Las Catrinas

This Mexican spot in eastern Delray Beach has a New Years Eve deal: five courses and an open bar for $ 75 per person ($ 50 without an open bar). With seating from 9 p.m., Las Catrinas serves a menu of Mexican dishes.

The menu begins with fresh fries and a trio of dips, continues with a snapper ceviche and Mexican salad, and offers two starter options (Mexican surf and turf or coriander-lime snapper) and two dessert options (churros and fried cheesecake). Bonus: The menus include a champagne toast.

Reservations are accepted at 561-894-8716 and prepayment is required.

Las Catrinas: 3035 S. Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, LasCatrinasMX.com

Social throw

This new entertainment venue hosts a Hawaiian-inspired luau on New Years Eve. The party, which runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., features a luau buffet, live music from Smokin Aces, a conga line, and more. as games (think TapGlo ping-pong, social darts, and the like).

Luaus prices range from $ 130 per person (starter, buffet, midnight champagne toast) to $ 300 (cabin reservation, bottle service).

Tickets are available through EventBrite.com (search for New Years Eve on Throw Social).

Jeter Social: 29 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach, LancerSocial.com

