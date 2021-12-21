Lorne Michaels Plans To Withdraw From Saturday Night Live | Entertainment





Legendary producer Lorne michaels thinking of retiring from long career CNB sketch show Saturday Night Live. Speaking on CBS morningsMichaels has said he wants to stick it out until the shows 50th anniversary season in 2024, but after that it might be time to step away. You know, I think I made a commitment to do this show until its 50th birthday, which is three years away, he said. I would love to see this through to the end, and I have a feeling this would be a great time to go. But I don’t want the show to be bad. I care too much. It’s my life’s work. I will therefore do everything to keep this going. Michaels created and then developed the popular variety show with executive Dick Ebersol, with the first episode airing on NBC on October 11, 1975. The show was hugely successful with its comedians spinning cast and mix of skits based on topical characters and comedies. When asked if SNL could go on without him, Michaels replied, sure, adding, I have an idea of ​​where I was heading with that, you know. However, he declined to say if he had a replacement in mind. I’m not going to talk about it in three years. Michaels had previously retired from the series in 1980 to explore other opportunities. He was replaced by producer Jean Doumanian, who only lasted one season after a string of bad reviews. Ebersol then took over the reins until 1985, when Michaels returned. This isn’t the first time Michaels has hinted at his retirement after the show’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Talk to NBC Today in October 2020, the SNL showrunner said: My plan and I’m not sure I’ll complete it, but my plan is to be here for the 50th and at this point I really deserve to walk away. Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 10 p.m., NBC

