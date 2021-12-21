Who is Katherine Heigl? | Bollywood News

Katherine Heigl is indeed an actress, producer, as well as a former model from the United States. She began her modeling career with Wilhelmina Models as a child model before moving to the theater, making her debut in That Night (1992) then appearing in My Father the Hero (1994) and Under Siege 2: Dark Territory. Heigl went on to play Isabel Evans in the television series The WB Roswell (1999-2002), for which she earned Saturn and Teen Choice Award nominations.

Heigl played the role of Izzie Stevens in the ABC television medical drama Grey’s Anatomy from 2005 to 2010, a role that garnered her accolades and accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series drama in 2007. Knocked Up (2007), 27 Robes, The Ugly Truth, Killers, Life as We Know It and New Year’s Eve were among his financially successful romantic comedy films.

She also appears in Unforgettable (2013) and The Big Wedding (2013). (2017). Jackie & Ryan (2014), Home Sweet Hell (2013) and Jenny’s Wedding (2014) are just a few of the limited edition features of Heigl (2015).

She is also an executive producer on NBC’s State of Affairs from 2014-2015, Netflix’s Firefly Lane (2021 present), as well as the upcoming limited series Woodhull. She appeared in the animated films The Nut Job (2014) and The Nut Job 2 (2017). During the last two seasons of the USA Network Suits series, Heigl has played a central role.

Heigl has also established herself as a cover model, having featured on the covers of magazines such as Maxim, Vanity Fair and Cosmopolitan. Heigl has collaborated on various initiatives with Best Friends Animal Society, including their Pup My Ride program. Small dogs are transported from high-mortality animal shelters to areas of the United States where demand is greatest. She gave Best Friends a grant to cover the cost of the program for one year. Heigl’s Hounds of Hope, which is part of the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, was founded by Heigl along with his mother, Nancy.

The foundation was established in memory of Heigl's younger brother, who died in a car crash when he was fifteen in 1986. Heigl's Hounds of Hope rescues larger dogs with behavioral problems in shelters with high mortality . He rehabilitates them through training as well as other modifications in order to reintegrate them. Heigl has had eight dogs since 2014.

