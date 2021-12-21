Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider on being conservative in Hollywood: you can’t cancel me





American actor John Schneider has joined “Varney & Co”. Tuesday to discuss the downsides of being a conservative in a liberal dominated entertainment industry and how focusing on an independent path can lead to success on the outside Hollywood. “I like to say you can’t cancel me. I quit,” Schneider explained when asked if he was a conservative and an actor. In recent years, the two entities have failed to coexist in the industry as political ideologies and the cancellation of culture continue to divide the company. JOHN SCHNEIDER, ‘DUKES OF HAZZARD’ STAR ON FRIENDSHIP WITH DENVER PYLE: ‘WE WERE THICK AS THIEVES’ The decision to go against the grain of politics in the television industry could be costly for actors and actresses trying to succeed in the industry. “You don’t really lose a role. You just aren’t watched. You aren’t considered for anything,” actor told FOX Business host Stuart Varney. Known for his role as “Bo Duke” in “The Dukes of Hazzard“, which aired on CBS from 1979 to 1985, Schneider decided to” get rid of the Hollywood dust in 2011 “. MORGAN WALLEN AT CHRISSY TEIGEN: CELEBRITIES CANCELED IN 2021 Since leaving the high-profile industry, Schneider and his wife have made their way as successful independent filmmakers and musicians. The couple also reopened the doors of their Louisiana drive to the theater, “Stars N ‘Cars,” after being badly damaged by Hurricane Ida. “We make our own. I don’t think you should complain about a system you’re still using now,” the “The Dukes of Hazzard” star told FOX Business. Despite the accomplishments made while in Hollywood, Schneider explained the importance of starting “your own” instead of “complaining” about the state of the industry. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE “If you want to complain about the powers that be in Hollywood, what you really must have done by now is pick up your little shovel and your little bucket and get out of their sandbox and start yours.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/dukes-of-hazzard-star-john-schneider-on-being-conservative-in-hollywood-you-cant-cancel-me The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos