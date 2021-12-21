Broadway Musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Ends After Rise in Coronavirus CasesExBulletin







Matthew Murphy / Courtesy of the artist. The Broadway Musical Small jagged pill, which takes its title from the groundbreaking 1995 album by singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, has closed its doors due to the Omicron new wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Shows Small jagged pill were initially canceled for a few days “due to the detection of a limited number of positive COVID test results.” But on Monday night, the show’s producers announced that December 17 was its last Broadway performance. “The drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything,” the producers said in a statement on Social media. “We are appalled by what appears to be another significant public health crisis, and due to the detection of several positive cases of Covid-19 within the company, we must prioritize health and safety of the cast, crew, and the whole crew working on “Jagged Little Pill ‘.” The musical opened in 2019, taking inspiration from songs from Morissette’s classic album. At the 74th Tony Awards, the show received 15 nominations and won two awards. Small jagged pill told the story of the Healys, a seemingly perfect family, but whose members struggle in private, highlighting themes of addiction and trauma. The show was also the subject of controversy among fans and performers. In September, Celia Rose Gooding called producers for causing harm “to the trans, not binary community”. Nora Schell, a non-binary actress, said on twitter that they were pushed and intimidated by the producers to postpone the necessary surgery. On Monday, the producers also announced plans for “subsequent productions, building on the show’s triumphant luncheon in Australia earlier this month.” They added, “We also hope and intend to find a way to bring this vibrant and vitalizing musical back to the state of Broadway once the current crisis is over.”

