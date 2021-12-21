Actor and former Shaw Festival director was 85 – The Hollywood Reporter





Christopher Newton, the former artistic director of the Shaw Festival of Canada, has passed away. He was 85 years old. The Shaw Festival, which is headquartered in Niagara-on-the-Lake, near the Canada-U.S. Border in Ontario, said Newton passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. “It’s no exaggeration to say that without Christopher Newton there wouldn’t be a Shaw Festival today. He set very high standards in everything he did, and long after his retirement as artistic director in 2002, he continued to be a passionate supporter of the festival and the arts, ”said the artistic director of the festival, Tim Carroll, in a statement Sunday. Born in Deal, England on June 11, 1936 and educated at Sir Roger Manwood’s School in Kent, Leeds University and Purdue University in Indiana, Newton moved to Canada in 1961 to audition for the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Ontario. He began his acting career with the Canadian Players, Manitoba Theater Center, before pursuing a stage career with the Shaw and Stratford and Broadway festivals. He started Theater Calgary in 1968 and served as artistic director until 1971, when Newton took over artistic director of the Vancouver Playhouse. In 1979 Newton was appointed artistic director of the Shaw Festival where, during his 23 seasons in that position, he conducted plays such as Cavalcade, Misalliance, Man and Superman, You Never Can Tell, César et Cléopâtre, Major Barbara, Les Fiançailles de Cassilis and After the dance. In 2003, Newton adapted and performed a dramatic reading of Horton Rhys A theatrical journey for a bet and, in the following seasons, directed the Oscar Wilde film The importance of being serious and RC Sheriff’s The end of the journey. His acting credits at the Shaw Festival included Flea in my ear, Le Philanderer, Le Suicide, Cyrano de Bergerac, Private Lives and Ann Leete’s wedding. In 1997 he appeared in the North American premiere of The Secret Life and took on the role of Sir John Faringford for the final weeks of the 2002 comeback of The return of the prodigal. Onscreen Newton appeared in the 1966 TV movie Henri v, and the 1960s television series Seaway, Playdate and Quest. Newton is survived by her husband, Nicholas MacMartin. The Shaw Festival will celebrate his life at a later date.

