A Christmas Carol (two versions) and The Carols

When the actor Anthony lawton was a teenager, born into a family of soccer brothers, his siblings spent vacation afternoons in tough games outside.

Not Lawton.

He sat alone, quietly, in the living room, next to his family’s lighted Christmas tree, and listened, with wonder and love, to a reading of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol on an LP.

With this radio play, I got into the heart and the meaning of it, Lawton said. These days, for the month of December, Lawton returns to the heart and meaning of Dickens’ classic tale of the redemption in a solo presentation of A Christmas Carol staged by the Lantern Theater Co. one that has earned him many kudos from critics in previous years.

For 95 minutes, Lawton, alone on stage without accessories and without a change of costume, plays more than 20 characters, from Ebenezer Scrooge to Tiny Tim, including the mother of Tiny Tims and the fiancée of Scrooges. Lawton developed the piece in collaboration with set design and lighting professionals Thom the weaver and Christophe Colucci.

Originally, Lawton designed the room like him, a chair and a Christmas tree, with all the lighting coming from the tree. But Weaver and Colucci advocated a more active performance, relying on Lawtons’ movement around the stage as well as lighting and sound to create the perception of crowds, the presence of others, and the passage of time.

Depending on his mood, Lawton said, Hell identifies with different characters on different days most often with Scrooge or Bob Cratchit, Scrooges’ overworked and underrated assistant.

When Lawton first performed the piece (it’s his fourth year) he was working with a coach, which got lucky. The 95-minute shows are physically exhausting, Lawton said. At the end of the race, I am exhausted.

Last year, the show was broadcast digitally. Meanwhile, Lawton, like so many others, has warped during the pandemic, he said. This year Lawton trained and completed the Philadelphia Marathon in November. I’m glad I did, because the endurance I have gained is helping me for this race, he said.

On stage, Lawton draws his strength from the audience. As he dons his costume and puts on makeup, settling into his role, he glances at a quote hanging nearby. It’s a long story about the audience laughing or not, or in the wrong place, or remaining silent, or not listening, and it ends with these words: A person is sure they know and understand and j ‘act for him.

Over the weeks and through the many performances, Lawton takes these words to heart.

If the audience responds and it takes very little for me to feel it, I [can tell] they’re hearing it for the first time, Lawton said, and that makes me respond like I’m telling it for the first time.

Lantern also offers a digital version of A Christmas Carol. Plus, you can always buy tickets to watch Me and the devil, about an ill-conceived you-know-who blues market. Extension of on-demand broadcasting until February 27.

Until December 30 at the Drake Theater, 302 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia. Masks and proof of vaccination compulsory. A digital on-demand version is available until January 2. For tickets, information, 215-829-0395, Lanterntheater.org.

It’s lucky for Anthony lawton that digital was invented because it is also part of a cast of favorite Philly actors in the songs, an online presentation of 1812 Productions. Others include Mary Martello, Rachel Camp, Caroline Dooner, TJ Harris and Emily Kleimo. Christophe Colucci designed the sound for this presentation, designed and produced by Jennifer childs, artistic director and producer of the 1812s.

The story: It was Christmas in 1943, in the middle of World War II. And as war rages in Europe, neighbors gather at the VFW station to enjoy the holidays together, making the most of what they have. And the best of what they’ve got is sure to include plenty of laughs from 1812, dedicated to creating comedy.

Until January 2 for streaming on demand. For tickets, information, 1812productions.org, 215-592-9560.

And speaking of Christmas carols, Enlightenment of the peoples stage version of A Christmas Carol, which is slated to close on January 2, is completely sold out. Zak Berkman, Peoples’ production manager, adapted the Dickensian classic and also wrote the original music for it. Fortunately, a digital version is available to stream from December 24 to January 6.

From December 24 to January 6, digital version of A Christmas Carol. For tickets, information, peoplelight.org or 610-644-3500.

Philadelphia Theater Co. President of the council attorney David L. Cohen, unanimously ratified by the US Senate as Ambassador to Canada, has stepped down from the Board of Directors as he assumes his new responsibilities. Replace it is Gary German, the vice-chairman of the board of directors. Deutsch is the Legal Director of Consumer Credit Litigation at PNC Bank.

To leave too, but not so quickly, is Paige Award, artistic director of production. Like many of us, my family and I assessed our lives during this great disruption and decided that a lifestyle straddling our careers in two cities was not sustainable, Price wrote in the newsletter. of the theater company.

Price, who joined the Philadelphia Theater Co. five years ago, commutes from New York, where she lives with her husband, Nevin steinberg, a Broadway sound designer. She intends to work from there as a freelance theater producer.

Paige will end the 2021-2022 theater season. The next step is Choir boy in February, staged by the resident artist Jeffrey Page, and Where we belong, a world first by Madeline Sayet in April. Price promises to return in the fall for The tattooed lady, a musical and the first commissioned play by the company.

As the board hires an executive search firm to find a replacement for Price, Emilie Zeck, general manager, will guide the theater.