MOROCCO BECOMES AN ENTERTAINMENT HUB THANKS TO HICHAM HAJJI – Film Daily

Known as the “Evening Kingdom”, Morocco is now on the way to becoming the “epicenter of cinema” thanks to its native son and cinema mage Hicham Hajji. Hicham’s career path has undoubtedly been unconventional.
He started his professional life as an accountant. Eventually he found himself intrigued by the idea of shooting feature films in his native country and took the initiative to learn and practice the art of filmmaking, learning the ropes of the trade through a hands-on approach. .
“I did a little film school in Montreal, but to be honest my real film school was my first set as a 2nd assistant director where I learned a lot from one of the best 1st AD I’ve never met, ”he told Film Combat. Union.
Moroccan by birth, Hicham’s homeland was an integral part of his training as a film producer. “Morocco is an open cinema setting,” he explains. “Very cinematographic where the greatest Hollywood directors have filmed.
From Nolan with Creation to Ridley Scott with Kingdom of paradise, Gladiator, Body of lies at Mission Impossible 5, James bond, Kundun by Scorsese. . . I have worked on many premises [productions] where I was head of department and where I learned a lot.
Then I worked with Werner Herzog on Queen of the desert where I understood that with [hard] hard work and dedication, I might make my own films someday.
Eventually, Hicham started her own production company, H FiLMS, in 2008. While this was a triumphant career milestone in many ways, it was also underlined by the professional retreat of other cast members. industry.
“I created my company when I was the first assistant director. The producers who hired me at the time started to see me as a competitor and stopped hiring me, ”he recalls.
Nonetheless, Hicham was not deterred by this career blackball. Rather, he used this opposition as an impetus to claim his position in the industry and succeed regardless.
“I had to be efficient and find my way. It was a lot of personal and financial investment. Sometimes I didn’t work for months until I got the project that helped me survive. The only real lesson I’ve learned is that I should never give up, always follow my instincts and finish everything I do, ”he explains.
With multiple offices stretching from Los Angeles to North Africa, the goal of H FiLMS is simple: “[To] telling great stories in unique ways and across a variety of genres to make films that resonate with audiences both at home and abroad. Suffice it to say that they have succeeded in achieving this goal with resounding success.
Earlier this year, Hicham made history when H FiLMS released his first feature film, Redemption day, making him the first Moroccan Arab to write, direct and fully produce an international Moroccan feature film.
The film follows decorated American naval captain Brad Paxton (Gary Dourdan) as he attempts to return to civilian life, having just returned home to New York after his tour of duty in the Middle East.
He enjoys reconnecting with those closest to him, including his wife Kate (Serinda Swan), their pre-teen daughter Clair (Lilia Hajji) and his father Ed (Ernie Hudson).
When Kate receives an offer of her job to travel to Morocco to participate in an archaeological dig, Brad encourages her to pursue her professional goal.
Sadly, her dream quickly turns into a nightmare soon after arriving in this North African country, as she is kidnapped by a terrorist group as she and her group unwittingly cross the Algerian border.
When Brad is informed of his wife’s abduction, he is forced back into action for a daring and deadly operation to save the woman he loves.
Since the film’s release, it has received a warm reception from audiences and critics alike, with Best Feature at the Manhattanhenge Independent Film Festival and recently won two Montreal Independent Film Festival awards for Best. supporting actor (Andy Garcia) and best thriller. Despite this first success, Hicham is not resting on his laurels.
He and H FiLMS have a plethora of projects going on, including God is a dj, a comedy that explores the lives of a wide range of individuals who have to deal with the expectations of their families, their religion and their communities and the conflicting things they have to do to make their dreams come true.
Written by Hicham, God is a dj is the story of a young fatherless Jew and a Moroccan imam who team up to form the least likely masked DJ duo. Together, they overcome their mutual distrust to take on the electronic music club circuit.
With a minority cast, Hicham wants the film to “bring this niche music to the world through the minorities who understand it.”
Developing further, he postulates, “The show will be a much needed reminder of the happier times before the pandemic, a show that will unite the diverse world through electronic music, and it’s about diverse people finding happiness and happiness. development regardless of their culture. identity. . .
The music reveals where you’re from, but it’s the beat that unites us all! Multifaceted and industrious, it’s safe to say that Hicham Hajji’s talent and ambition will make him a household name sooner rather than later.
