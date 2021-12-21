Matrix Resurrections review: Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss can’t save Lana Wachowski’s convoluted sequel





Instead, Wachowski brought up a movie that falls into its own kind of strange kingdom of darkness, mixing nostalgia and self-referential callbacks with what feels like a fundamental overhaul, without explaining satisfactorily (despite dozens of exhibits) how we got from the previous trilogy here. While previous “Matrix” sequels marked a decline in sleep compared to the freshness of the original, all is forgiven for that film’s missteps.

Spoilers are understandably a concern with this sort of highly anticipated genre film, but the only advantage of “Resurrections” is that it’s not entirely clear what to spoil.

As the trailer revealed, some time has passed and Neo / Thomas Anderson (Reeves) moved on, while Moss’s Trinity has no memory of him. Obviously, there has been a glitch in the program, one that will require bringing it back to the previous worlds it occupied and introducing characters to act as its guides.

The main additions are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a new take on Morpheus, Jessica Henwick (“Iron Fist”), Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris, Groff perhaps enjoying the juiciest part of these parts and clearly savoring it. . Wachowski also included several cast members of his Netflix series “Sense8” in smaller roles.

At its core, “The Matrix” has always been rooted in its great love affair, with Trinity’s faith (aided by prophecy) having helped Neo embrace his destiny as a messiah. As long as it stays, the movie is so chaotic that even their storyline turns out to be uninvolved through no fault of the stars. So what’s left? The stylized action, the stunts and the look, which seemed more distinctive in 1999. While there are a few visually striking moments, these sequences are offset by some confusing sequences, like massive close combat which makes it difficult to discern who is doing it. what to whom, blunting any excitement. The film actually brings up its most memorable elements relatively early on, which include a fun meta-reference to the nature of sequels and even Warner Bros., which is releasing the film (and as CNN, a unit of WarnerMedia). This dialogue seems almost apologetic, and it takes on a different meaning after absorbing the film in its entirety and realizing how uninspired the whole exercise is. “I’m back to where I started,” Neo said, sounding as mystified as when Morpheus first opened his eyes, while perhaps inadvertently summing up one of the structural flaws. Yes, reboots and resumes are inevitable, and more than most, any “Matrix” sequel was likely to be polarizing. Yet that first burst of enthusiasm can quickly ebb, which is happening here. Because while “Resurrections” again offers the choice between the red pill and the blue pill, the one thing that won’t be needed – especially for those who choose the home viewing option – is a sleeping pill. “The Matrix Resurrections” premieres December 22 in theaters across the US and on HBO Max. It is classified R.

