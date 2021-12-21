What’s in the works at Disneyland for 2022 and what’s still missing – Whittier Daily News

The gradual reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure that has been going slowly but steadily over the past eight months and will continue through 2022 could potentially extend into 2023 and beyond.

Disneyland and DCA’s 2022 entertainment lineup offers a glimpse of how long it might take Anaheim theme parks to return to pre-pandemic normal after one-year coronavirus shutdowns.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put fireworks, nightly shows, parades and live performances on hold during the gradual reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure due to the large crowds they draw. Since returning from the parks in late April, Disneyland has brought back fireworks in time for July 4 and resumed the first parade as part of DCA Oogie Boogie Bash in early September.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming in the near term, what’s next down the timeline, and what’s still unknown for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Disney has announced the dates for the Lunar New Year’s return event celebrating Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures and traditions which will run from January 21 to February 13.

Sweethearts Nite, the first of three separate after-hours events announced for 2022, will take place on February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14 at Disneyland.

Celebrate Gospel will be moving from DCA Hollywood Land to the Disneylands Fantasyland Theater in February. Choirs featuring local singers will celebrate Black History Month which runs throughout February. Firm dates have yet to be set for the multi-day Celebrate Gospel event.

Disney also announced dates for another returning seasonal event, the DCA Food & Wine Festival, featuring local, celebrity and Disney chefs from March 4 to April 26.

Villains Nite, the second batch of split-admission parties, takes place March 8-10 at Disney California Adventure.

Mickeys Toontown will close in March 2022 for construction work and won’t reopen until 2023, as Walt Disney Imagineering reinvents the cartoon-themed terrain ahead of the launch of the new Mickey and Minnies Runaway Railway attraction.

The Lion King’s Tale will drop from DCA to the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland in the spring, which could be any time between late March and late June.

The Fantasmic and World of Color spectaculars as well as the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will also return in the spring, which will likely translate into late March or early April in time to soak up the Spring Break crowds.

Disney California Adventure began to fill Paradise Bay following an extended renovation of the fountains, foggers and flamethrowers used in the World of Color nighttime show. The Fantasmic Fountains and Mist Screens have also undergone a major makeover in the Rivers of America at Disneyland.

Will the two night shows return on the same date? A springtime entertainment package that includes Fantasmic and World of Color could help spark interest in the parks as fans await the launch of the new Splash Mountain theme and the addition of the new Mickey and Minnies Runaway Railway.

Star Wars Nite, the third of the split-admission evenings, will take place May 3, 4 and 27 at Disneyland.

Why the big gap between the dates of Star Wars Nites?

The first pair of dates fall on the eve of the unofficial commemorative date celebrating the Star Wars franchise as May the fourth, Be With You.

The third Star Wars Nite falls during the Star Wars Celebration which takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center from May 26 to 29, 2022.

The Main Street Electrical Parade will once again return to Disneyland in time for the venerable 50th anniversary of the Night Parades which falls on June 17th.

The Disney Auditions website, which currently has no cast calls released for Disneyland or Disney California Adventure, will offer the first clue when the Main Street Electrical Parade, Tale of the Lion King and Nighttime Fantasmic show debut in 2022.

The Expo D23 Fan Convention, also scheduled at the Anaheim Convention Center, will be held September 9-11.

What is still missing from pre-pandemic programming?

The Mickey and Minnies Runaway Railway dark ride planned for Mickeys Toontown has seen its opening date initially announced in 2022 pushed back to 2023.

The other big attraction in the works, the transformation of Splash Mountain with a Princess and the Frog theme, does not yet have an announced opening date. The Splash Mountain makeover was notably absent from the 2022 program recently announced by Disneyland.

The Magic Happens parade, which debuted in late February 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Disneyland to shut down for 13 months, was also missing from the 2022 entertainment lineup.

The Hyperion Theater, which last housed the Broadway-style show Frozen Live, has also been excluded from the 2022 entertainment lineup.

The same goes for the smaller Royal Theater in Disneyland which offered witty and speedy versions of the Tangled and Beauty and the Beast tales.