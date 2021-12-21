Entertainment
What’s in the works at Disneyland for 2022 and what’s still missing – Whittier Daily News
The gradual reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure that has been going slowly but steadily over the past eight months and will continue through 2022 could potentially extend into 2023 and beyond.
Disneyland and DCA’s 2022 entertainment lineup offers a glimpse of how long it might take Anaheim theme parks to return to pre-pandemic normal after one-year coronavirus shutdowns.
SEE ALSO: I tried Disneyland Genie and here’s what you need to know
The COVID-19 pandemic has put fireworks, nightly shows, parades and live performances on hold during the gradual reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure due to the large crowds they draw. Since returning from the parks in late April, Disneyland has brought back fireworks in time for July 4 and resumed the first parade as part of DCA Oogie Boogie Bash in early September.
Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming in the near term, what’s next down the timeline, and what’s still unknown for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
Disney has announced the dates for the Lunar New Year’s return event celebrating Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures and traditions which will run from January 21 to February 13.
Sweethearts Nite, the first of three separate after-hours events announced for 2022, will take place on February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14 at Disneyland.
Celebrate Gospel will be moving from DCA Hollywood Land to the Disneylands Fantasyland Theater in February. Choirs featuring local singers will celebrate Black History Month which runs throughout February. Firm dates have yet to be set for the multi-day Celebrate Gospel event.
Disney also announced dates for another returning seasonal event, the DCA Food & Wine Festival, featuring local, celebrity and Disney chefs from March 4 to April 26.
Villains Nite, the second batch of split-admission parties, takes place March 8-10 at Disney California Adventure.
SEE ALSO: Disneyland pass holders lawsuit alleges Magic Key misleadingly announces no block dates
Mickeys Toontown will close in March 2022 for construction work and won’t reopen until 2023, as Walt Disney Imagineering reinvents the cartoon-themed terrain ahead of the launch of the new Mickey and Minnies Runaway Railway attraction.
The Lion King’s Tale will drop from DCA to the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland in the spring, which could be any time between late March and late June.
The Fantasmic and World of Color spectaculars as well as the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will also return in the spring, which will likely translate into late March or early April in time to soak up the Spring Break crowds.
Disney California Adventure began to fill Paradise Bay following an extended renovation of the fountains, foggers and flamethrowers used in the World of Color nighttime show. The Fantasmic Fountains and Mist Screens have also undergone a major makeover in the Rivers of America at Disneyland.
Will the two night shows return on the same date? A springtime entertainment package that includes Fantasmic and World of Color could help spark interest in the parks as fans await the launch of the new Splash Mountain theme and the addition of the new Mickey and Minnies Runaway Railway.
SEE ALSO: Spider-Man star Tom Holland has yet to ride his own ride at Disneyland
Star Wars Nite, the third of the split-admission evenings, will take place May 3, 4 and 27 at Disneyland.
Why the big gap between the dates of Star Wars Nites?
The first pair of dates fall on the eve of the unofficial commemorative date celebrating the Star Wars franchise as May the fourth, Be With You.
The third Star Wars Nite falls during the Star Wars Celebration which takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center from May 26 to 29, 2022.
The Main Street Electrical Parade will once again return to Disneyland in time for the venerable 50th anniversary of the Night Parades which falls on June 17th.
The Disney Auditions website, which currently has no cast calls released for Disneyland or Disney California Adventure, will offer the first clue when the Main Street Electrical Parade, Tale of the Lion King and Nighttime Fantasmic show debut in 2022.
The Expo D23 Fan Convention, also scheduled at the Anaheim Convention Center, will be held September 9-11.
SEE ALSO: Disneyland turns Mickeys Toontown’s house into a private party spot
What is still missing from pre-pandemic programming?
The Mickey and Minnies Runaway Railway dark ride planned for Mickeys Toontown has seen its opening date initially announced in 2022 pushed back to 2023.
The other big attraction in the works, the transformation of Splash Mountain with a Princess and the Frog theme, does not yet have an announced opening date. The Splash Mountain makeover was notably absent from the 2022 program recently announced by Disneyland.
The Magic Happens parade, which debuted in late February 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Disneyland to shut down for 13 months, was also missing from the 2022 entertainment lineup.
The Hyperion Theater, which last housed the Broadway-style show Frozen Live, has also been excluded from the 2022 entertainment lineup.
The same goes for the smaller Royal Theater in Disneyland which offered witty and speedy versions of the Tangled and Beauty and the Beast tales.
Sources
2/ https://www.whittierdailynews.com/2021/12/21/whats-on-tap-at-disneyland-for-2022-and-whats-still-missing/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]