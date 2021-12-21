Bollywood actors who died from covid-19 in 2021





MUMBAI: The pandemic has hit the whole world and has had a negative effect, the year 2020 has been an unforgettable year for everyone for all the unfortunate reasons we have seen significant loss of life and business in the past year. The year 2021 is comparatively better, but we have seen a lot of loss of life this year in different parts of the world as well. Like any other sector and industry, Bollywood has also faced its losses during this time of pandemic. We have lost many talented actors in the year 2021 due to the complications of covid-19. So today we’re going to take a look at the list of actors who lost their lives in 2021 due to complications from covid-19. 1. Saranya Actress Saranya is one of the versatile actors of all time. His contribution can never be forgotten in the Malayalam industry. She has been part of projects like Chotta Mumbai Chhota Mumbai, Bombay March 12, Thalappavu and TV series like Kootukari, Harichandanam, Avakashikal. The actress died of complications from covid-19 at the age of 34 on August 10. She had tested positive for the virus in May. 2. Abhilasha Patil Known for her contribution to the Hindi and Marathi industry, actress Abhilasha Patil was one of the best actresses in the theater industry. Abhilasha Patil is known for her role in Chhichhore, the latest theatrical release from Sushant Singh Rajputs. The actress died in her early 40s from covid-19 issues. The actress has also appeared in Hindi-language films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Good Newwz. 3. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, known for TV shows like Special Ops and Anil Kapoor with 24 and movies like Page 3, 2 States, Hate Story, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, The Ghazi Attack between others, died May 1 due to complications from Covid-19. 4. Satish Kaul Actor Satish Kaul, known for his Hindi-language films including Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Aunty No 1 and shows like Vikram Aur Betaal, died on April 10 due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 74 years old. The actor was also known to play the role of Lord Indra in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. ALSO READ (WOAH! Did Mouni Roy have a SECRET marriage with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar? ) 5. Kishore Nandlaskar Another shocking news was about actor Kishore Nandlaskar who was a popular face in Marathi cinema and who had also worked in Hindi films like Vaastav, Singham, Simmba and Khakee. The actor died on April 20 of complications from covid-19. 6. Yusuf Hussein Veteran actor Yusuf Husain, known for his projects like Dhoom 2, Raees and Road to Sangam, died on October 30 of COVID-19 at the age of 73. 7. Rinku Singh Actress Rinku Singh best known for her film Dream Girl which starred Ayushmann Khuranna has passed away from covid this year. She was also seen in the movie Hello Charlie, starring Aadar Jain. The actress died on June 4. Here is the list of Bollywood actors who lost their lives this year due to covid issues. For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and TV, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. READ ALSO (OOF HOTNESS! Karan Kundra gives MAJOR class goals as he strikes a pose for a photoshoot)

