Jack P Shepherd: Corrie’s Actor on Extreme Symptoms of Illness – “I’m Going Blind!” “





The 33-year-old is a favorite among fans of the ITV drama, winning villain of the year as well as best actor awards. However, offscreen, the star suffers from intense migraines. In addition to the severe headaches that resulted in hours of side effects, the star also suffered from severe stress after seeing herself onscreen.

In a shocking confession in 2019, the star explained that he had never suffered from a simple cold. Interacting happily with fans on social media, he gave credit for playing outdoors as a child, eating healthy and drinking milk “on the doorstep” for his ability to avoid health problems. . Still, the star admitted to suffering from migraines. More than just suffering from migraines – which is a severe headache – Jack explained that during one episode he can “throw up for 10 hours, and eventually go blind!” The dramatic side effects may seem extreme, but the NHS explains that symptoms such as feeling sick, being sick and increased sensitivity to light and / or sound are common in those with migraine headaches. READ MORE: Bradley Walsh ticks health a ‘time bomb’ – star told doctors about ‘silent killer’

In fact, there are several types of migraines that individuals can suffer from, all of which usually begin in early adulthood. Migraine with aura occurs when individuals experience specific warning signs just before the onset of migraine, such as flashing lights, while migraine without aura has no specific warning signs. Headache-free migraine aura, also known as silent migraine, is the latter type and is used to describe a migraine that has warning signs but individuals do not have a headache. In addition to the migraines, Jack experienced stress difficulties, a stress caused by turmoil in his personal life. DO NOT MISS :

The stress in her personal life acted as a ripple effect, causing her hair to fall first and then affecting her mental health. Speaking about this vicious cycle of events, Jack said, “I remember seeing myself on screen and thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is really falling apart.’ “I’ve had a few personal offscreen issues that have been stressful, and I’m also an insomniac, which only adds to my stress levels. “My hair loss was also affecting my mental health. “

In an attempt to reduce the effects of his stress and fix his hair loss, Jack decided to have a hair transplant, transforming his hairline. In a candid Instagram post, Jack explained the reasons for the operation. He said: “I could see the difference when I looked at myself on the screen and when I traveled in an elevator and the mirror showed my hair loss. “A few of Corrie’s makeup artists suggested I should and I spoke with a few people at work.” The NHS continues to explain that stress is one of the main emotional triggers of migraines. This happens when stress pushes the hair follicles into a “resting” phase so that they don’t produce new strands of hair. Other triggers can include the following: Anxiety

Voltage

Shock

Depression

Excitation.

Stress is the body’s reaction to feeling threatened or under pressure. Although very common, too much stress can affect our mood, body, and relationships. The signs that you or someone you know might be suffering from stress include: Feel overwhelmed

Having racing thoughts or having trouble concentrating

be irritable

Constantly feeling worried, anxious or afraid

Feel a lack of self-confidence

Having trouble sleeping or feeling tired all the time

Avoid things or people you have trouble with

Eat more or less than usual

Drink or smoke more than usual. Although stress is difficult to prevent, there are several ways people can minimize the amount of stress you experience. Very Well Mind says the “key” to stress management is to make certain stress relief activities part of your regular routines. Adopting a healthy diet, finding social support, exercising regularly, meditating, and taking care of yourself are all ways in which individuals can improve their ability to deal with stress, as well as potentially reducing the amount of hair they have. they could lose.

