



One of Hollywood’s best-known hotels is about to get a facelift. A joint venture of Oaktree Capital Management and Trinity Fund Advisors acquired the leasehold interest in the 305-room luxury W Hollywood for $ 197 million. The new owners say they plan to completely reposition the hotel and make significant upgrades to all guest rooms and public spaces as they attempt to capitalize on the expansion of techtainment in Hollywood. Oaktree and Trinity acquired the property of Hotels and resorts, who bought the property for $ 219 million in 2017. The development would have cost around $ 350 million to build. The W is located at 6250 Hollywood Boulevard, surrounded by at least half a dozen landmarks, including the Pantages Theater across the street, and the Capitol Archives Building about a block away. It’s one of the most easily identifiable structures, with massive billboards and, of course, big, bright red W signs. The sale comes at a precarious time for the hospitality industry. LA hotel reservations would be returned to 100 percent of their pre-pandemic levels in October and November, but the omicron variant is of great concern to travelers and other modern hotels like the Standard hotels in West Hollywood and Downtown LA have closed indefinitely. James F. Risoleo, president and CEO of Host Hotels & Resorts, said the sale reduces the company’s exposure to land leases and avoids the need for major investments and the associated disruption. We continue to be very active on the capital allocation front as we target new markets, he said. When the W Hollywood opened in 2010, Christophe hawthorne, former architecture critic for the Los Angeles Times, said, few recent projects have had more to say about the state of contemporary town planning in Southern California than this one. It almost perfectly symbolizes a city groping towards a denser, more vertical and more public future while hesitating to abandon its love affair with the car and the brightest and most exclusive corners of celebrity culture, a- he writes. Trinity Fund Advisors is a subsidiary of Trinity Real Estate Investments, based in LA and Honolulu. Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based Oaktree had $ 158 billion in assets under management in September and last month announced a major and largest opportunistic fund in the company’s history at $ 15.9 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts claims to be the largest accommodation real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury hotels. She currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 45,300 rooms. Gregory Cornfield can be reached at [email protected]

