There is ‘no plan’ to shut down Broadway even as Covid cases rise

People walk past posters for Broadway shows in Times Square amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 30, 2021 in New York City.

Broadway will not close despite at least two closed productions and a series of Covid-related cancellations, a theater group said on Tuesday.

“At this time, there are no plans to shut down Broadway,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, the national trade association for the theater industry.

Nine shows were postponed Tuesday, including “The Lion King,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” and “Hadestown,” and many of them won’t reopen after Christmas. St. Martin noted that 21 more performances are scheduled for Tuesday evening.

“We have the strongest protocols in the theater today and we make sure they are followed every day,” she said. “The daily show posting shows that the protocols are working. We test, and if the tests are positive, the show does not continue and the cast and crew are then protected from further contact.”

St. Martin said epidemiologists in the group were working to determine if any protocols needed to be updated or changed.

Broadway has taken precautions to ensure that workers and members of the public are vaccinated and that patrons are required to wear masks during performances. In many cases, company members and workers who tested positive were asymptomatic or exhibited only mild symptoms. But they are not allowed to return to Broadway until they are no longer considered contagious.

In some cases, productions may have continued even if an actor is positive for Covid-19, with liners or swing players taking their place.

So far, “Jagged Little Pill” is the only musical to have announced that it will cease production amid the New York omicron wave. He joins the comedic play “Chicken & Biscuits”, which closed in late November due to coronavirus concerns.

The highly infectious variant of omicron has become the dominant coronavirus strain and has pushed the number of new cases in the United States to its highest level in months. The increase in cases in New York has been particularly pronounced, with the number of new infections soaring by more than 80% in the past two weeks.