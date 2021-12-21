Review: ‘A Journal for Jordan’ is a heartbreaking Denzel | Entertainment

Entertainment
Be sure to pack tissues before you see A newspaper for Jordan and we don’t just want to keep the omicron variant at bay.
No, this Denzel Washington-directed love story can leave you sobbing as it explores duty, sacrifice, death, and parenthood.
Washington wins the tears of his audience with an unhurried and non-appearing style, letting an adult and very human relationship evolve in front of the camera, jumping from year to year over love, birth, death. death and acceptance.
This is the story of the true love story between 1st Army Sgt. Charles Monroe King and journalist Dana Canedy, two apparent opposites whose life together was tragically cut short.
She’s a Type A town girl who loves pop music and will likely honk cars in front of a traffic light when the light is green; he is a patient country boy who enjoys old movies on the radio and expressionist art. He eats salad and goes to the gym; it does neither.
She’s focused on her New York Times career when we meet her, not very interested in a long-term commitment. Men are luxuries, not necessities, she likes to say. Until she meets him.
Michael B. Jordan plays the role of King and rising star Chant Adams plays Canedy. Their on-screen chemistry is beautifully evident, a timid nostalgia that roars in lust and adoration. They have to overcome the separation, she is in New York, he in Kentucky and the war, when he is deployed in Iraq while she is pregnant.
Abroad, he writes in a diary for his newborn son, Jordan. Tell her who you are, what you believe in, she encourages. He writes advice and wisdom. It’s okay for boys to cry, it’s something dad writes to his little boy. Cue the aqueducts. King only met Jordan once before being killed by a roadside bomb in 2006.
Virgil Williams’ screenplay is based on Canedy’s bestseller but takes melodramatic liberties, often unnecessarily. Watching Canedy alternate giving birth with King simultaneously presiding over the funerals of three soldiers in Iraq is a bit heavy. The final, tearful scene is also undermined when we’re told that the austere location was completely made up for dramatic purposes.
Although it might be called A Journal for Jordan, the film mostly focuses on the parents and only leaves the story of the son as a coda. It also leaves King an unblemished, supremely noble figure. His only quirks are a bad fashion sense, a previous divorce, and an endless love for his troops.
As a portrayal of two doomed lovers, the film is solid, even if it seems to abandon Canedy’s career halfway, and deals with tragedy to make her and King almost epic characters. When mom explains to her son that daddy died for his army buddies, she explains: That’s what heroes do, baby.
Frustratingly, the boy who is supposed to be the center of this film played nicely by Jalon Christian is not. But be prepared for the water supply as it comes to a catchy conclusion. Maybe pack an entire box of Kleenex.
A Journal for Jordan, a Columbia Pictures release that hits theaters Friday, is rated PG-13 for certain sexual content, partial nudity, drug use, and language. Duration: 131 minutes. Two out of four stars.
MPAA Definition of PG-13: Parents are strongly cautioned. Some content may be inappropriate for children under 13.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
