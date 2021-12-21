China leaves Hollywood behind

Hollywood’s shameless submission to China seems to have lost its effectiveness, with major Hollywood productions now being systematically excluded from the Chinese market.

In 2019, 45 Hollywood films were screened in China, according to to the hollywood reporter. That number has dropped to just 25 this year. the Space jam The sequel with NBA star (and Chinese propagandist) LeBron James did not get the green light in China. Neither Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, despite the best pimping efforts of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Another Marvel movie, Eternals, never had a chance, as Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao criticized China in 2013.

Black Widow and Venom: let there be carnage also did not get Chinese versions. And it doesn’t seem like Spider-Man: No Path Home will get one either, although the movie in mesh the third biggest global box office opening of all time without China.

These failures to reach the Chinese market, combined with Spider-Mans success without it should be all the excuse Hollywood needs to stop throwing itself at the feet of the Chinese Communist Party. Without financial reward, all that’s left is the reputation blow of dishonoring himself, as actor John Cena did when he asked for forgiveness for referring to Taiwan as a country.

It is a damning indictment on Hollywood that the genocidal CCP was the one to sever this relationship. The spinelessness of studios, directors and celebrities, many of whom are quick to lecture on politics and human rights, was highlighted. And all of this, at least for now, has become unnecessary. Now is the time to completely sever that link, if those Hollywood figures who bring their holier attitude to American politics than you do have even an ounce of shame.

Both Spider Man and Netflix have shown that the entertainment industry doesn’t need China. It’s a conscious choice for studios to flatter and for celebrities to excuse or ignore the genocide while condemning Republican-led states for whatever stupid law that is the controversy of the day. China is starting to exclude them despite these choices, and we will be better off culturally.