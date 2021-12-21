Matrix Resurrections rethinks the red pill

Who own The matrix? Not the computer simulation meant to keep people in a complacent stupor; it is almost definitely the property of sensitive computers which, in Lana and Lily Wachowskithe great vision of 1999, enslaved mankind. But rather, who owns these films and their mythology? This is, in essence, the question of Lana Wachowskis new Matrix movie, Resurrections (in theaters and on HBO Max, December 22).

This is a relevant question for a number of reasons. Firstly, Resurrections is Wachowski’s chance to complain about the economics of what she and her sister have done, how this deeply personal special effects spectacular has long been co-opted as mere commodity.

These themes lead to the perhaps more pressing question of ownership. In the two decades since the first Matrix film made its debut, one of its main premises has been gripped and distorted by a particular subset of harmful online culture. I am of course talking about the red pill. In The matrix, if the messianic hero Neo (Keanu reeves) chooses to ingest a red pill, he accepts the bitter reality that the world he lives in is a lie, thereby gaining the strength of the purest clarity. If he takes a blue pill instead, he will return to the simulation, living happily but in illusion, a voluntary cog in a grand design that is not of his making. Obviously it goes down red.

In our world, the idea of ​​the red pill has become an almost philosophical premise for members of the human rights movement, the alt-right, and other nefarious factions. For many of them, having red hair means lifting the veil from their eyes and seeing how things really work, namely that there is a vast socio-political force aligned against them, with the intention of depriving them of their free will and their dignity. To take the red pill, in this usage, is to enter a club of people who see through the bullshit of political correctness and progressivism to understand what is really happening, and thus better arm them for the fight to come. . Indirectly or not, this same concept of a truth hidden behind an elaborate facade and the smugness of being one of the few who can see it can be attributed to the current tension of the anti-vaccination movement, to QAnon, to the disturbing omnipresence of the word sheep. (Probably the worst of all.)

It’s a strange and overwhelming legacy for The matrix to have, and is surely far from what the Wachowskis who, in their later films, were above all humanistic and optimistic. Resurrections, then, is Lana Wachowski’s chance to get the Matrix narrative, to affirm what she always meant in these films. And, yes, to deflect online trolls and so on who have turned his creation into a tool of evil.

Resurrections does it in a largely analyzable metaphor, the details of which I’m supposed to be shy about lest anyone be spoiled. If you want to get into the utterly cold movie, stop your reading here.

At the end of the third Matrix movie, Revolutions, Neo and his warrior love, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), sacrificed themselves for the greater good. A peace between humans and machines has been achieved, the Matrix has restarted as a more egalitarian project. But as Resurrections tells us that this harmony was relatively short-lived. A sinister new presence has manipulated the Matrix and thus humans in a nefarious way. Basically, something has infected a good thing built by well-meaning entities.

But what about Neo, aka Thomas Anderson? He’s back online, living a fun meta-existence but feeling angered by the doubt that what he’s experiencing is real. His anonymous therapist (Neil patrick harris) works with him to deal with what they both claim to be illusions, while Thomass is a skillful and perhaps threatening business partner, played with effective purring by Jonathan groff, pushes him towards a career orientation that he hesitates to pursue.

The new tradition created by Wachowski becomes more and more confusing as true franchise enthusiasts may get a clearer idea of ​​what everyone is talking about. But the film, thankfully, is not just a heady thought experiment. There’s plenty of action, staged with less of the nifty shock of the 1999 film, but still admirable in its attempts to innovate. A new technique, which kind of fits within the franchise’s signature bullet-time style, is a good idea, but execution falters. Every time the movie goes into this mode, it’s like someone has activated motion smoothing on a fancy HDTV.