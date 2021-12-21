MSG Entertainment Appoints David F. Byrnes Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 21, 2021– Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) today announced that David F. Byrnes, a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of experience in finance, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective 24 January. In this role, Mr. Byrnes will work closely with the MSG Entertainments management team to support the long-term direction of the company. He will provide strategic financial insight into all facets of the business and oversee the financial matters of the business including financial planning and analysis, control, treasury, investor relations, tax and financial matters. procurement functions. Current MSG Entertainments Executive Vice President and CFO Mark H. FitzPatrick will stay with the company until April 1 to help with the transition. Mr. Byrnes will report to the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James L. Dolan. Mr Dolan said: We are very happy that David is joining MSG Entertainment at such a pivotal time for the company. He brings extensive financial and operational experience in the media and entertainment industries, which will prove invaluable as we continue to advance key company initiatives. We also thank Mark for his contributions and wish him good luck in his future endeavors. Mr Byrnes said: I am delighted to join MSG Entertainment and look forward to working with the management team of the company and the entire finance department to help us ensure that we continue to deliver excellence in our financial operations and driving key business priorities. Mr. Byrnes most recently served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance for ViacomCBS, where he was responsible for the company’s budgeting, forecasting and long-term strategic planning processes. He joined CBS Corporation in 2008 before the company merged with Viacom in 2019. His previous roles at CBS Corporation include that of Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, as well as senior positions in the Finance division; Internal Audit; Technology financing; and business development functions. Prior to joining CBS, Mr. Byrnes held various leadership roles for over five years at Automatic Data Processing, including as Division Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Financial Reporting and Policy. He began his career in finance in the audit department of KPMG, where he spent 11 years. Mr. Byrnes holds a BBA from Pace University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is also a chartered accountant. About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a wide range of events in its diverse collection of venues: Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new, state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company presents the original production of Christmas show with the Radio City Rockettes and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG +, offer a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment is also Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathdrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005706/en/ CONTACT: Marc Costiglio Senior Vice-President, Communications Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (212) 465-4402 [email protected] Ari Danes, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (212) 465-6072 [email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BASKETBALL SPORTS FINANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOCKEY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES EVENTS / CONCERTS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT THEATER MUSIC SOURCE: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/21/2021 4:30 p.m. / DISC: 12/21/2021 4:31 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005706/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/msg-entertainment-names-david-f-byrnes-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer/article_583105fa-12c0-59fb-bf04-5557951b2dc4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos