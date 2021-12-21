Entertainment
Carrie-Anne Moss “laughs” at the idea that Hollywood has turned its back on her: “I had children”
Matrix Resurrections star Carrie-Anne Moss has managed to work steadily throughout her acting career, with the exception of brief interruptions from 2001-2002 and 2018 to spend time with her family.
“Someone sent me something, a video that someone had made,” recalls the 54-year-old Canadian. GQ Monday.
“What happened to Carrie-Anne Moss? Why has Hollywood turned its back on him? ” Or something like that. I was like, funny! I had children and wanted to be with them.
Carrie-Anne has three children – her son Owen, 18; 16-year-old Kaden son; and daughter Frances Beatrice, 12 – from her 22-year marriage to Steven Roy, and they live on a “cozy” renovated farmhouse in rural New Hampshire.
Moss and the 54-year-old Canadian teach an intensive five-day, $ 44 online course called Householder through his mindfulness and holistic health business, Annapurna Living.
The aspiring Kundalini practitioner joked, “I can’t be GOOP all of a sudden. It is literally a labor of love. It is not a very smart business enterprise.
And while Carrie-Anne has also had memorable roles in Memento, Chocolat, Disturbia, and Red Planet – it wasn’t until she was cast as lawyer Jeri Hogarth in Netflix’s Jessica Jones in 2015 that she was reunited with her. mojo.
“I had been in this world with young children all the time and felt unable to talk to all the adults,” Moss explained.
The Independent Spirit Award winner received a lot of help settling in New York City from her castmate Krysten Ritter, who ‘love’ her “Mentor’s Favorite Best Travel Companion Sister”.
Carrie-Anne then resumes her role as Trinity / Tiffany in The Matrix Resurrections reinvented by Lana Wachowski, which will be released this Wednesday in US / UK cinemas and HBO Max.
“We think the matrix is these control systems over humanity, and yet the matrix of our own minds… that’s what I want to go through all the time! Mousse thought about it.
“Who am I if not a mother?” Who am I if not a woman? Who am I if I am not an actress? Who am I if not my mother’s daughter? Who am I if not Trinity?
The Wachowski’s previous trilogy – The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – amassed $ 1.633 billion at the global box office despite less and less dismal reviews.
“I remember what was hot about the release of Matrix: Friends, Sex and the City,” the Tell Me a Story actress said of ’90s nostalgia.
“All of us who looked at these things 20 years ago have also aged, so we can feel a little reassured seeing where our lives are now, and looking at where our lives are now and what is happening. pass with us. “
