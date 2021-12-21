“Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney: a defense

Sometimes I feel like it wouldn’t be Christmas if I hadn’t spent at least a day or two on social media defending Paul McCartney against the latest round of seasonal attacks on the Vacation Genie Synthesizer. “Wonderful Christmastime”.

There’s even a meme that toured in 2021 that uses scenes from Peter Jackson’s documentary “Get Back” to illustrate McCartney and his fellow Beatles discussing the prospect of learning the song for possible inclusion on the album. .

“Can we try my song about just having a wonderful Christmas?” McCartney asks.

The following image shows George Harrison and Ringo Starr saying “No”.

John Lennon shoots it down while emphasizing his contempt by urging an F word in front of the “no”.

Which brings us to a close-up of McCartney’s face, thinking, “I have to break the Beatles.”

I will be honest. It’s a cute meme.

And it doesn’t take much effort to imagine Lennon being too dismissive of “Wonderful Christmastime,” especially if it had existed in 1969.

The man had been wrong about a lot of good McCartney songs at this point in their strained relationship.

But there is no record that he ever had anything to say about “Wonderful Christmastime”.

Sometimes a meme is just a meme.

So much hate for ‘Wonderful Christmastime’

It does, however, illustrate a sad reality that “Wonderful Christmastime”, despite its lasting appeal more than 40 years after the single was released, is considered a downright horrible record.

He recently finished sixth on a list of the 10 worst Christmas songs in USA TODAY, where the song was dismissed as “a very banal tune”.

It topped a list of 10 Worst Christmas Songs by Esquire, which called it “The Beatles Terrible Christmas Songs” and “a love song between a middle-aged man and the new Casio keyboard which ‘he had in his stockings “.

And these are kind words for the beating he suffered at Ultimate classic rock, where it topped the list of the 10 worst Christmas carols.

“These few melodic lines, probably stung by Paul McCartney on a Mellotron sitting on the toilet, are some of the worst our ears suffer from every December,” their reviewer chuckled.

“There should be some sort of law banning McCartney’s not-so-wonderful Christmas song from the airwaves.”

Does “Wonderful Christmastime” suck?

That same website published a story called “Does Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ Suck? Great Rock Debates,” in which two critics took sides and followed suit.

The case against the song began as follows:

“If there’s hell and they’re celebrating Christmas (highly unlikely), then Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ is set to play on an endless loop from mid-November through New Years. In fact, McCartney may have signed a deal with the devil, and in return for limitless musical talent, he was to inflict Satan’s ultimate instrument of torture on earth. How else to explain this abysmal seasonal horror? “

It should be noted that McCartney prevailed in the poll at the end of the article with 64.9% of respondents voting “No!” when asked, “Does Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ suck?”

It’s not “Eleanor Rigby”. But it wasn’t meant to be

And that’s because most people can appreciate the song for what it’s a bit of a sappy synth-pop trifle that captures the magic and charm of the season while pushing the musical envelope a bit without giving up on them. simple pleasures of a well-placed hook.

It’s like Christmas morning.

There are sleigh bells, a bassline that beats like Frosty the Snowman, and a reference to a children’s choir.

There are no real children, just McCartney tuning in to himself and playing all the instruments, an approach he had experimented with in sessions for the New Wave DIY of an album that could easily be made. considered a backing track, “McCartney II”.

The music and lyrics of “Wonderful Christmastime” have a crazy charm.

After setting the tone with “The moon is right / Morale is high / We’re here tonight / And that’s enough”, he rhymes “The children’s choir sings their song” with “Ding dong / Ding dong / Ding dong ”.

Suffice it to say, it’s not “Eleanor Rigby” or “For No One” in terms of emotional depth.

It wasn’t meant to be either.

The fact that he’s able to capture the essence of the holiday cheer in gracious 3 minutes and 47 seconds is as much a tribute to McCartney’s genius as Father McKenzie wiping the dirt off his hands as he climbs out of the grave. at a funeral that no one attended.

He is simply applying his talents to two very different activities. One is meant to break your heart. The other? Not really.

It’s McCartney who finds joy in the moment

Another problem that people tend to have with taking McCartney’s advice and just having a wonderful Christmas is that it looks like a product of its time.

It’s true. Those squelchy synth lines, either the work of the just-released Prophet-5 analog synthesizer or a Yamaha CS-80 are largely a product of the New Wave era.

Looks like summer ’79.

Likewise, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” sounds like the Summer of Love.

Most records ultimately sound like the era that spawned them, even (or sometimes mostly) those who did their best to push the boundaries. Most records that don’t consciously try to sound like an earlier era.

To me what matters most is that it sounds like Paul McCartney finding joy and inspiration in the music of the moment and folding what he got from that inspiration into his own devices.

The result was a holiday classic that looked nothing like what we thought of a Christmas record at the time.

But 40 or so wonderful Christmases later, I can’t think of a song that makes me feel more like a kid on Christmas morning.

And that’s enough.

