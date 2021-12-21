“Cinderella” performance Wednesday after actor tested negative for COVID-19 | Entertainment

The Fulton Theater performance ‘Cinderella’ will continue on Wednesday, with Matinee at 2:00 p.m. after the actor tested negative for COVID-19 this morning.

Over the weekend, the theater canceled Sunday and Tuesday performances because the actor tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, December 14, two actors tested positive for COVID-19 and the Tuesday-Thursday performance was canceled.

Cancellations are made in light of the COVID-19 policy of the Actors’ Equity Association, of which Fulton is a member, and actors are to be tested three times a week and fully immunized.

One of the actors who tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 14 was negative Tuesday morning and will return to the show, Pew said.

Actors’ Equity Association, Actors If COVID-19 tests negative, you can return to work. There is no mandatory quarantine period.

In total, the two actors will be absent from the series until the test is negative, says Pew. The actor will be tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. This may affect whether future shows will be canceled.

However, the performance will continue from Tuesday morning to Wednesday. Fulton is working with ticket owners to schedule the missed performances.

On Tuesday morning, Pew said the theater had added no additional performances to explain the cancellations on Sunday and Tuesday.