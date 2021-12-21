Driver accused of hit and run outside downtown Hollywood cafe surrenders – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A female driver who police said struck several people outside a downtown Hollywood cafe before fleeing the scene has turned herself over to authorities. Shana Soto, 45, faces more than a dozen Nov. 2 charges in the outdoor dining room at Chi-ca Cuba Cafe along 20th Avenue just south of Hollywood Boulevard. Four people were taken to hospital, including a woman with seriously injured legs. Rosemary Villaran, a friend of the victim, said her friend was at a table outside the cafe when an uncontrollable SUV jumped onto the sidewalk. The car doesn’t stop, my friend was sitting in front of me, so the table fell, she fell with the chair, and the car ran over her, and she was under the car, Villaran said. The owner of the Bang Shack, located next to Chi-ca, said he had just walked away from the affected table. I was just talking with these clients. I was just talking with them, with my neighbors, he said. I had my back turned in that direction. I thought someone kicked my sign or something, so I went out to see what had happened, and that’s where I saw it. Villaran said the victim had just returned from a trip from Peru and the injuries she suffered caused her to lose her lower legs. On Tuesday afternoon, Soto surrendered to Hollywood Police. She faces a long list of charges. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsvn.com/news/local/broward/driver-accused-in-hit-and-run-outside-downtown-hollywood-cafe-surrenders/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos