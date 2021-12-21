The Matrix Resurrections magazine emptied of its life by the Hollywood machine | Movies

EEighteen years after what we thought was the third and final Matrix film, The Matrix Revolutions, Lana Wachowski made a fourth: The Matrix Resurrections. But despite a few ingenious touches (a very funny name, say, for a VR cafe), the boulder has been pushed back from the grave to reveal that the franchise’s corpse is sadly still there. It’s a heavy reboot that doesn’t offer a compelling reason for its existence other than to squeeze a fourth revenue stream from Matrix fans, obediently logged in for new content, and it has nothing to do with it. the breathtaking action sequences that made the original film famous.

The First Matrix was a brilliant, premonitory sci-fi action thriller that, in 1999, introduced us to Keanu Reeves as a hacker named Neo, stumbling upon the apparent activity of a police state he barely suspected was working. . Charismatic rebel Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) brings Neo to the mysterious figure of Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) who offers our reluctant hero one of modern cinema’s most famous choices: the blue pill or the red pill. The first will allow Neo to return to his torpid quasi-satisfaction, the second will irreversibly reveal to him the truth about all existence. He swallows red and discovers that all of our lives exist in an illusory, digitally fabricated world, while our comatose bodies are treated for their energies on giant farms by our Machine Overlords.

A lively and underrated sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, appeared in 2003 and later that same year The Matrix Revolutions, in which the idea definitely ran out of steam: the terrible truth was that the drab reality in which the rebels fought their tedious intergalactic. the war against these machines was like Battlefield Earth, the terrible science fiction movie starring John Travolta.

But the red pill and the blue pill were an irresistible meme offered to political discourse at the dawn of the online age. Christopher Nolans Inception was surely influenced by The Matrix and when the digital media baron of Estates, Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgrd, contemptuously compares social media users to Roman slaves, he echoes the ideas touted by the original film. Jeff Orlowski’s documentary The Social Dilemma about social media bondage is accompanied by Matrix-type imagery and Mark Zuckerberg attempts to create a new digital world called Meta. Additionally, Lilly Wachowski, the co-director of the originals, had an intriguing discussion of the world of The Matrix and its relevance to the genre’s dissenting politics.

The fourth film begins with humor by showing us Neo in a haggard, depressed middle age, operating under his normal name Thomas Anderson: he’s an award-winning but exhausted game programmer. But there are some weird eruptions within his alternate reality: an activist called Bugs (Jessica Henwick) tries to make contact with him, as well as a renegade government agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who has assumed the character of Morpheus. Meanwhile, Thomas Smith’s obnoxious billionaire employer (Jonathan Groff) appears to be a parallel version of the sinister Agent Smith played by Hugo Weaving in the original films. But Thomass analyst (Neil Patrick Harris) is on hand to assure him that this is all his imagination. But is it? And is Thomas still deeply in love with Trinity, whom he sees every day in his local cafe?

Back in black Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Photography: AP

In some ways, The Matrix Resurrections has a certain charm as a middle-aged love story, and returning action franchises generally give their aging male role a younger female co-star. Not here: it’s a pleasure to see Moss come back, but a pity to see her given so little interesting to do. The Matrix is ​​an idea that is most exciting when it starts to fall apart: when there is a glitch. But the franchise is now a glitch-free tale: we know all about the illusion and reality of Battlefield Earth in space, where we are largely stranded: a huge crumbling twilight cityscape glistening on its rocky edges, like the Vernian Interior of a volcano. And the nature of the machines thinking and motivating them isn’t really resolved by this fourth film, despite some playful new ideas as to whether any of them are unfair to their side. Lambert Wilson’s character, The Merovingian, a Machine Wars veteran, returns, pleasantly ranting about the superiority of art, music, and pre-digital conversation.

Really, Resurrections doesn’t do much to eradicate the anticlimax that hovered like a cloud over the cinema auditorium at the end of the third film in 2003. This film is set to kick off a possible new series, but it doesn’t. there is no real creative life in it. . Where the original film was explosively innovative, this is just another piece of intellectual property, an algorithm of non-originality.