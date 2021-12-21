Critics Choice Awards Continue Despite Further Cancellations | Entertainment





The Critics Choice Awards will be held in person next month. The annual ceremony is currently scheduled to be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on January 9, and while other Hollywood events – such as the Palm Springs Film Festival Gala, BAFTA LA Tea Party, and AFI Awards Luncheon – have been canceled due to the pandemic, organizers are still looking to hold the event as planned. In a statement, they said, “The Critics Choice Association is working with LA County public health officials and a leading COVID compliance department, and for now, we are still planning to host a 27th in-person. edition of the Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR testing 48 hours in advance, appropriate social distancing and masking requirements. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation as events progress. It comes shortly after the nominations were revealed for the ceremony, with “Belfast” and “West Side Story” leading the way with 11 nods each. Sir Kenneth Branagh’s dramatic comedy set in 1960s Northern Ireland during The Troubles and Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic musical were both nominated for Best Picture, and the two filmmakers will also go head-to-head. for the award for best director. ‘Dune’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ won ten nominations each and will compete for the night’s biggest prize, best picture, against ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’, as well as the musical film ‘Tick, Tick ​​Boom! ‘,’ Licorice Pizza ‘,’ King Richard ‘,’ CODA ‘,’ Nightmare Alley ‘and’ Look no further. Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement upon announcing the nominations: “We are very proud to honor this incredible list of films and the incredibly talented people who have made them during this extremely difficult. “All eyes will be on the red carpet and ballroom at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 9, when the biggest stars of film and television come together to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment this year. “In the safest environment possible, it will mark a return of the kind of glitz and glamor that we haven’t been able to enjoy for far too long.”

