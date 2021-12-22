Who is Zayn Malik? | Bollywood News





Zain Javadd Malik is indeed a British singer who bears the nickname Zayn. Malik, who was born and raised in Bradford, auditioned for UK music competition The X Factor as a sole participant in 2010. Zayn Malik was welcomed back into the competition after being ousted as a solo artist , along with four other contestants, to create boy group One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy groups of all time. In March 2015, Malik left the group and obtained a solo recording contract with RCA Records. With his debut studio album, Mind of Mine (2016), as well as his lead hit, “Pillowtalk”, Malik became the first British male artist to make his number one UK and US debut with his first single. . as a first album. “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” a collaboration with Taylor Swift, and “Dusk Till Dawn,” a collaboration with Sia, both ranked internationally. Icarus Falls, Malik’s second studio album, was released in 2018. Nobody Is Listening, his third album, was released in January 2021. Malik has won several awards, such as the American Music Award as well as the MTV Video Music Award. He’s truly the only musician to have twice won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year, first as a member of One Direction in 2013 and then as a solo artist in 2017. Zayn Malik was spotted in a London recording studio alongside producer Naughty Boy in March 2015. Malik hinted at the possibility of a solo career upon leaving One Direction, with the release of his debut studio album solo under the Syco label in 2016. Naughty Boy uploaded a first demo of Malik’s song “I Won’t Mind” to SoundCloud the same month. Mic Righteous, a British rapper, released Malik’s rendition of Rae Sremmurd’s hip hop song “No Type”, with Mic Righteous as well as produced by Naughty Boy, in June 2015. Meanwhile, Malik has collaborated with the grime rappers Krept & Konan, although the material was never released when Malik left Naughty Boy. Although unheard of, Malik’s collaborations with Naughty Boy and Krept & Konan have helped him reach a new urban audience in the UK. Malik revealed in July 2015 that he signed a recording contract with RCA Records. Malik did numerous interviews later that year in which he discussed his first solo studio album and leaked part of the tracklist. Read also: What country is Zayn Malik from?

