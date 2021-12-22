Hollywood Pioneer: Ally Walker

Ally Walker (Oakes ’83, biology) has portrayed a variety of characters on prime-time television and the big screen, showing off her deft acting prowess in crime dramas, sci-fi action movies and blockbusters of romantic comedies. Known for her versatility, self-confidence and wit, Walker is a fiery woman who in the ’90s paved the way for women to land leading roles on prime-time television. She has enjoyed sustained success in Hollywood, though her story includes many unpredictable moments and an opening scene set in a biology lab overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Growing up primarily in New Mexico, Walker was taken in by the beauty, ocean, and natural canvas that envelop the UC Santa Cruz campus. She was also drawn to the science program, where she demonstrated academic agility in pursuing a degree in biology.

“UCSC really opened up ways of thinking and living to me that I had never experienced before because I came from a traditional family life,” says Walker. “It was a cultural change that really opened my eyes to a lot of possibilities. “

Walker’s parents instilled in her the value of education, and she pays it as an important gift to the Renaissance Fellows Program. The funds support academic counseling and counseling, financial aid, and other forms of support for promising UC Santa Cruz students who have had to overcome unimaginable obstacles to obtain a college education. The program helps students who have been homeless, who are youth in foster care or who have been in foster care, or who have experienced incarceration on their own or close relatives.

A mother of three boys, her natural love for children was shown publicly and with compassion in her award-winning 2005 documentary For Norman: wherever you are, which exposed loopholes in Los Angeles County’s foster care system. The film, which she directed, brought about positive changes in the program and won her the “Best Feature Documentary” at the San Fernando International Film Festival and the Champion of Conscience Award at the Wine Country Film Festival.

From the laboratory to the big screen

Walker was raised by parents who embraced the arts, limited television, and encouraged reading. While she excelled in science, she had a nascent talent for writing, which she said grew out of the boredom of youth. Her imagination would wander, and she would keep a journal, write poetry, and develop short stories that took her beyond the fringes of the scientific world into the land of the imaginary.

After graduating from UC Santa Cruz, she landed a job with a genetic engineering company. It didn’t take long for him to realize that DNA sequencing in the lab was not the best solution.

“I knew right away that this path was not for me,” says Walker. “The lab was too confined. So I sold everything I owned and went to Australia for a while. I traveled, surfed and did odd jobs.

One of those jobs was serving tables. She once spilled a pot of coffee on a talent agent who worked in modeling, and rather than berating the 5-foot-10 waitress, he suggested she consider modeling.

She leaned into the meeting with her laid back spirit and took part in a photoshoot – with her then-actor boyfriend behind the camera – and with little conviction it would lead to anything. She returned to Los Angeles with a new plan to continue her scientific journey by going to medical school. Meanwhile, her boyfriend shared the photos with top Los Angeles model agency executives Nina Blanchard and Eileen Ford, who signed her and landed Walker roles in commercials. In 1989, she was Clairol’s “Nice & Easy Girl”.

One evening while dining with a friend, another fortuitous moment set her on a life-changing path. She was approached by a director who noticed her playful laughter and charismatic personality. He asked her if she would like to read for a small role in a movie he was directing. The next day she was hired and although most of her scene had been cut, that small part would be the start of a successful career in Hollywood.

“Being on this set and watching people work, being a part of something and not being isolated in a lab was amazing. I was like, ‘I’d love to do that.’ “

Her first big break was a regular role in the soap opera, Santa barbara. This led to more opportunities, including getting the lead role as a forensic psychologist in Profiler in 1996. She was one of the few women to star in a television series at the time, and the series paved the way for future crime dramas like CSI: crime scene investigation and Special support unit for victims of law and order, paving the way for women to gain prominent opportunities in Hollywood.

With over 25 film credits and a long list of roles and TV series appearances, Walker has demonstrated his range of talents by writing, directing and producing multiple films, as well as writing multiple books, including his current project. , a novel that combines science with people and humanity.

Walker understands the importance of being true to your values, gifts and talents. A strong woman on and off screen, she has remained grounded in her principles while remaining open to letting her instinct and destiny guide her to and through a successful career.

“Life will kind of show you where you’re meant to be,” Walker says. “Trust yourself. Do what you love. Stay there if you like it, and it will be your success.