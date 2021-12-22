Union College athletics requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend games – The Daily Gazette





SCHENECTADY The Sports Department at Union College announced on Tuesday that fans aged 12 and over attending all collegiate indoor sporting events at Messa Rink, Viniar Athletic Center and Alumni Gym Pool will be required to bring proof of full vaccination against the COVID-19. The policy goes into effect on December 30, when the women’s basketball team hosts Middlebury. The Union men’s hockey team will host UMass on December 31 and January 1. The next Union men’s basketball game is January 7 against Skidmore. Male and female swimmers welcome Hartwick and Springfield on January 8. The women’s hockey team returns to Messa on Jan. 14 against Princeton. Accepted evidence includes the New York State Excelsior Pass or a CDC vaccination card (either the physical card or a legible photo of the card). For now, Union is demanding proof of the two doses, not the recall. For all indoor events, full proof of vaccination will be required for all spectators aged 12 and over. Upon arrival at the facility, all spectators will be asked to present photo identification and vaccination documents. Due to the recent availability of vaccines for young children, children aged 5 to 11 must prove that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter an indoor facility. Children 2-5 years old who remain ineligible for vaccination will be allowed entry, provided they wear a properly fitted mask at all times. Sspectators should continue to wear masks at all times inside campus facilities. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: University sports, Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/12/21/union-college-athletics-requiring-proof-of-covid-19-vaccination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos