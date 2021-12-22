How to ring in 2022 at casinos in Southern California – press enterprise

If you are planning to visit one of the casinos in Southern California to celebrate the New Years, you can expect live entertainment ranging from jazz to R&B, as well as tasty and elegant dining options. Some restaurants encourage reservations, so be sure to visit their website or call for more information.

Here are some of what you can expect at casinos on New Year’s Eve. We’ve broken it down into entertainment and dining specials.

Entertainment

Agua Caliente Casino City Cathedral

68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City. 888-999-1995, aguacalientecasinos.com

Hot agave terrace: DJ Citizen Jane, will perform an outdoor set with DJ Femme A and DJ Sugar Free. The event will also feature food trucks and outdoor bars. 7 p.m. $ 20. 21 years and over only.

Agua Caliente Palm Springs Casino

401 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs. 888-999-1995, aguacalientecasinos.com.

NEW neighborhood party: Expect fireworks, shows, dancing, food trucks and more. 8:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. $ 20 in advance, $ 25 the day of the event. VIP tickets cost $ 85 each. All ages.

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage

32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 888-999-1995, aguacalientecasinos.com.

The show: Get ready to step into the New Year with DJ Boba for a night of dancing the night away. 8 p.m. $ 40. 21 and over.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. 800-827-2946 fantasyspringsresort.com.

Fantasy Lanes Bowling Center: Spend the evening at laser bowling with lights and music. The bowling center offers a package that includes lane and shoe rentals for up to six bowlers, a large single-topped pizza, a pitcher of soda, and New Years Eve party supplies. 12:30 p.m. $ 180. All ages. Reservations only, available at 760-238-5700.

Alight : The Reel Band and DJ Nano will perform. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Twelve: The Steel Rod group will perform hits from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Sublime and Metallica. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa

49500 Seminole promenade, Cabazon. 951-849-3080, morongocasinoresort.com

Secondary stage: R&B singer Eevaan Tr will appear on the Sideline Stage opposite Wahlburgers. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Reception area: DJ Kid Jay, who was a DJ for George Lopez’s “Lopez Tonight” talk show on TBS and for the Los Angeles Lakers, will perform a set at the reception. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Good time coffee:If a DJ set and R&B aren’t your jams, The Mockery Band will perform jazz-infused covers at the Good Times Caf. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Morongo Casino: The New Vibe, a psychedelic new age funk band will rock you into the New Year at the sister property next door. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Spotlight on 29 Carrefour Casino / Coachella

46605 Dillon Road, Coachella. coachellacrossroads.com

First day of Coachella 22: Lil Wayne replaced Saweetie as headliner on a bill that also features E-40, Getter and Shaquille ONeal playing the role of DJ Diesel. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. General admission is $ 99 and VIP tickets are $ 250. 21 and over.

Yaamava ‘Resort & Casino

777 San Manuel Boulevard, Highland. 800-359-2464, yaamava.com

Aces bar: DJ Afrodyte will play a mix of dance and R&B. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Bar Bar Bar: Will host DJ Kue who often plays different samples of artists such as Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Chingon cuisine: The Fenix ​​quartet will perform in George Lopez’s restaurant. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Rock & Brews: If you want to rock one more time before 2021 bites the dust, Queen Nation will be performing with DJ Bateeza. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $ 60. 21 and over.

Tukut Lounge: DJ Connect will organize a dance party. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $ 75. 21 and over.

Other performances include Fenix ​​at Chingon Kitchen, DJ Kue at Bar Bar Bar and DJ Afrodyte at Aces Bar from 9pm, 9pm and up, and are free.

To eat

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage

32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 888-999-1995, aguacalientecasinos.com.

The Steakhouse: A three-course meal includes a choice of lobster bisque or salad with butter poached lobster, fennel and avocado; between choice of beef tenderloin with truffle gnocchi or Chilean sea bass with giant prawns; caramel and bourbon cake for dessert. 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. $ 125. Reservations recommended and can be made through 888-999-1995 or aguacalientecasinos.com.

Cahuilla Casino

52702, route 371, Anza. 951-763-1200, cahuillacasinohotel.com.

Ribbon wood grill: 10 oz New York strips and 6 oz lobster tail served with au gratin potatoes and seasonal vegetables. $ 40. 12 pm-10pm

Pauma Casino

777 Pauma Reservation Road, Pauma Valley. 877-687-2862, casinopauma.com

Coffee: A pre-set menu with a choice of soup or salad to start; 7-ounce lobster tail and 7-ounce filet mignon with corn on the cob, baked potato and asparagus ($ 39); 16-ounce prime rib with a mixture of roasted squash and honey-glazed carrots ($ 25); the dessert is an espresso chocolate mousse with chocolate covered strawberries and vanilla cream. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Harrahs Resort Southern California

777 Harrahs Rincon Way, Valley Center. 760-751-3100, harrahssocal.com.

Coffee : A 6 oz filet with a 6 oz crab cake, topped with asparagus and a shrimp and scampi butter sauce. 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. $.

‘Ritas Cantina: An 8 oz rib eye with garlic butter lobster tail and sautéed jumbo shrimp served in a molcajete bowl with spicy salsa. 11 am-midnight. $ 82.99.

Fiore: A giant steamed lobster, fingerling potatoes, baby carrots and pearl onions or a rack of venison with brandy apple, braised kale, persimmon, bacon and closed grapes. 4:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. $ 75. Reservations recommended, available through 760-751-3100.

Pechanga Resort Casino

45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. 877-711-2946, pechanga.com.

Canteen from 1882: A fixed-price three-course menu begins with a choice of Chilean seabass ceviche or a salad of poblano wedges; the starter is a braised prime rib with giant prawns, a pistachio green mole, a grilled onion, seasonal vegetables and spicy fingerling potatoes; dessert is dulce de leche banana pudding. 11 am-midnight. $ 68.

Great Oak Steakhouse: A four-course prix fixe menu begins with a choice of shrimp cocktail, mushroom soup with grilled chestnuts, or lamb chops with Cajun spices. Next comes a salad, then a steak of your choice, a sirloin with gratinated potatoes and mashed onions caramelized with wild mushrooms; or seafood bouillabaisse and Wagyu beef ribs; or chicken with sweet potatoes and Tuscan kale. An Alaska baked with passion fruit and coconut is the dessert. 5 p.m. to midnight. $ 120. Reservation recommended, available via pechanga.com or 877-711-2946

Kelseys bar and grill: Beer-steamed mussels appetizer ($ 12), appetizer of beef Wellington with asparagus and mashed potatoes ($ 42); Cranberry linzer pie for dessert ($ 10). 5 p.m. to midnight.

Compatriots: A fixed-price four-course menu starting with a choice of Caesar salad or mussel chowder. Next come the Wagyu meatballs with tomato bruschetta or Italian sausage risotto. The choice of appetizer includes linguine and clams, sea bass in Sicilian cherry tomato sauce or a 6 ounce steak and pasta. The dessert is a salted caramel chocolate pie. 5 p.m. to midnight. ($ 75). Reservation recommended, available via pechanga.com or 877-711-2946.

Pechanga Coffee: New Year’s specials include a quinoa salad with baby spinach, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cashews, almonds, and sweet potatoes in a citrus vinaigrette ($ 12); filet mignon garnished with lobster meat and barnaise sauce served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus ($ 58); red grapefruit meringue pie dessert. ($ 10). Open 24 hours.

Umi Sushi & Oyster Bar: Includes three New Years Eve specials starting with sockeye salmon tataki with blueberry and crème fraîche balsamic, pine nuts and avocado ($ 24); ankimo hot pot starter with monkfish, shrimp, scallops, daikon, grilled onion, enoki and oyster mushrooms ($ 68); napoléon chocolate praline for dessert ($ 10). 5 p.m. to midnight.

Yaamava ‘Resort & Casino

777 San Manuel Boulevard, Highland. 800-359-2464, yaamava.com

Serrano Vista Café: Portuguese bean soup ($ 6); prime rib, Alaskan king crab legs, fall vegetables, Yukon Gold potatoes ($ 85); Smores pie for dessert ($ 10). 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations strongly recommended and can be made via yaamava.com.

The modern steakhouse of the pines: Half a dozen oysters ($ 30) and prime rib and jumbo shrimp ($ 105). 5 pm-10pm. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made through yaamava.com.