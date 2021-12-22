Bollywood praises Ranveer Singh’s movie “83”

Kabir Khan’s highly anticipated film ’83’ starring Ranveer Singh is set to hit theaters on December 24. Ahead of the film’s release, B-town celebrities praise the film after watching it at a special screening.

Suniel Shetty took to his “Twitter” handle to share a heartfelt post for the film: “I went to see Ranveer in ’83’. I couldn’t spot him. There was only Kapil Dev at the screen. An incredible transformation. I’m stunned beyond that. One a team that could have left Lords. I got goosebumps as if I was reliving ’83’. Still shaken and tears in my eyes at the artistry and the emotions. ”

Developing further, he added, “Pure belief. It is what it is. The goodness of being Kabir Khan. project which is a personal story. Tears are real. ”

Rhea Chakraborty also reviewed the film on her “Instagram” story.

“I watched ’83’ yesterday. Loved the movie Kabir sir. You gave us a masterpiece. Ranveer Singh, I have no words for you. You are so good.

Saqib Saleem, you are a rock star. I loved your performance. Hats off to the entire cast and crew. Thank you Sajid Nadiadwala. Please go watch the movie, “she wrote.

After a long wait, the directors of the film are finally ready to release the film. Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika Padukone will play his wife Romi Dev. Deepika is also co-producing the film.