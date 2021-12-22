Oregon-based Dark Horse Comics sold to Swedish video game company





Dark Horse, the Milwaukie-based comic book publisher, announced on Tuesday that it would be sold to Swedish video game company Embracer Group. The companies have not disclosed the terms of the deal, which is expected to be finalized early next year. They said Dark Horse operations will continue as usual after the acquisition, led by founder and CEO Mike Richardson, and there are no plans to restructure the company. I’ve had a number of compelling conversations with Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors, and I’m very impressed with him and what he and his team have built, Richardson said in a statement. I have to say that the future of our company has never been brighter. Richardson and COO Neil Hankerson owned 20% of the company’s shares, while the rest was owned by a Chinese investor, the companies said. Hong Kong’s Vanguard Visionary Associates acquired a controlling stake in Dark Horse in 2018. Founded in 1986, Dark Horse owns the comic book series The Mask, Time Cop, Fathers Day, and Ghost. It also publishes comics under licensed titles including Star Wars, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Stranger Things, and Witcher. It consistently ranks in the top five comic book publishers by market share, competing with a group of small businesses in an industry led by Marvel and DC Comics. It also operates an entertainment unit for the production of television shows and films based on the company’s titles. Dark Horse Entertainment has produced The Mask, Timecop and Hellboy movies and sequels, as well as The Umbrella Academy and Resident Alien series. And a retail operation, Things From Another World, operates three stores and sells online. In total, the companies said Dark Horse has 300 entertainment media properties to exploit, and they said Embracer was interested in the potential for new video games based on some of the Dark Horses comic book series. Embracer is a holding company whose Dark Horse subsidiaries would be the 10th to operate independently. Dark Horse is expected to generate $ 98.7 million in sales in 2021, the companies have revealed. It employs 181 people in Milwaukie and Los Angeles. –Elliot Njus

